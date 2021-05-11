Hyundai issues 3 recalls for Elantra, Kona, Santa Fe Sport

Hyundai issued three recalls of varying magnitude and model lines, the NHTSA announced Monday.

2013-2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

The largest recall encompasses 151,205 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport from the 2013-2015 model years and represents an expansion of a recall initiated last August in the U.S. A brake fluid leak inside the antilock brake system can result in an electrical short that could increase the risk of an engine fire while parked or driving, Hyundai said in paperwork filed with the NHTSA.

Owners could smell a burning or melting odor, they might see or smell smoke coming from the engine, or the "Check Engine" and ABS light may illuminate in the instrument panel. Hyundai recommends parking the affected Santa Fe Sports outside until the problem is fixed. This has become standard operating practice for Hyundai and Kia vehicles that pose a fire risk.

Hyundai will reimburse owners who have had work done to fix the ABS module, or will repair the module free of charge. Owners will be notified in late June and should take their vehicles in to be serviced. The Hyundai recall ID is 205.

2019-2021 Hyundai Kona and Veloster

2019-2020 Hyundai Elantra

The second recall also involves a higher risk of fire and is an expansion of a previous recall. This one is for newer Hyundai models. The 2019-2021 Hyundai Kona small SUV and Veloster compact car, as well as the 2019-2020 Elantra compact, join other Hyundai and Kia models recalled with a 2.0-liter Nu engine that is an inline-4 making 147 hp.

The recall covers 125,840 models for a hardened piston oil ring that can scuff the cylinder bore and eventually seize a connecting rod bearing, potentially causing the seized rod to puncture the engine block, leak oil, and ignite a fire.

Owners of an affected vehicle might notice engine knock, reduced or hesitant power, the "Check Engine" or oil pressure lights might illuminate in the cluster, and it might smell like smoke or something burning.

Hyundai will inspect the engine and fix it if damage is found, and the service center will make a software update to monitor unusual engine vibrations. There will be no cost to owners and Hyundai will reimburse owners who paid for work done to fix the issue.

2021 Hyundai Elantra

The redesigned 2021 Elantra is also being recalled for welding issues with the front seat backs. The affected vehicle population spanned only two weeks in Hyundai's Alabama plant, so only 1,464 Elantras are affected. Owners should have the front seat back frame inspected and repaired free of charge.

To check on the status of your vehicle, enter your VIN at Hyundai's recall site or call Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460.