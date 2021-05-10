Honda Accord steering investigated, 2021 Lexus IS driven, Silverado EV targets fleets: What's New @ The Car Connection

NHTSA expands sudden loss of steering investigation to more than 1.1 million Honda Accords

In what could lead to an official recall, the NHTSA will study the 2013-2015 Honda Accord for power steering problems.

Ford recalls more than 650,000 Explorers for faulty roof rail covers

Ford is recalling 661,162 2016-2019 Explorer SUVs in the U.S. and Canada for faulty roof rail covers that can come off and create a hazard for other drivers.

2021 Ford Explorer review

The venerable three-row Explorer SUV from Ford earns a 6.8 TCC Rating thanks to its spacious accommodations and quiet ride.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Lexus IS350 F Sport

Review update: 2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport stands out from the turbocharged crowd

The 2021 Lexus IS 350 F Sport appeals as an old-school compact sport sedan though with a few warts.

Toyota GR Super Sport may be more powerful than previously planned

Toyota has hinted that its new hypercar will have 986 hp, but the final figure may be even higher.

Tips for buying your first collector car

He’s owned more than 100 through the years and you can learn a lot from his experience.

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

GM CEO: Chevy Silverado EV will be “a high-volume entry” affordable for fleets

The electric Chevrolet Silverado—set for more than 400 miles of range in some versions—is being pitched to cost-conscious government and commercial fleets.

2021 Nissan Leaf Plus range test: Your mileage may vary, but mild weather is a big plus

A single range figure doesn't always accurately convey how far an EV can actually travel, or if it will fit your life.

Lion plans to make electric school buses and HD trucks in Illinois, largest such plant in the US

To meet a growing demand for electric trucks—especially school buses—the plant will make up to 20,000 trucks annually.