2022 Subaru Legacy rated, Ferrari 812 targa preview, PHEVs gain ground: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Subaru Legacy

May 7, 2021

2022 Subaru Legacy review

With a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10, the 2022 Legacy needs just a hint of style to top the family-sedan ratings.

First drive: 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 proves just how fun nonsense can be

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, with a 470-hp 6.4-liter V-8, is dangerously fun. 

From Motor Authority:

Ferrari 812 Competizione A

Open-top Ferrari 812 Competizione A is actually a targa

Ferrari's new 812 Competizione is a marvel in both styling and aerodynamics.

Patent drawings suggest Toyota twin-turbo V-8 is still alive

Toyota's Lexus brand has already announced plans to offer a twin-turbocharged V-8, and now patent drawings for just such an engine have surfaced. 

2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 spy shots and video: Flat-plane-crank V-8 sings

A new Z06 based on the C8 Corvette is coming soon with a naturally aspirated, flat-plane-crank V-8 boasting over 600 hp.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

Plug-in models nearing 1 of 10 new-vehicle sales in California

Sales of electric cars and plug-in hybrids are approaching 10% of the market in the Golden State, as they remain a fraction of that in the rest of the country. 

California plan: 80% fully electric by 2035, 50-mile plug-in hybrids, tighter tailpipe emissions

CARB proposes to mandate 80% battery electric sales by 2035 but doesn't ban internal combustion. 

Nio picks Norway as first market outside China—battery swapping included

The EV maker, which takes a whole-ecosystem approach and embraces battery swapping, is rolling the ES8 SUV in 2021 and the ET7 sedan in 2022.

