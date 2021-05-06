2021 Lincoln Aviator PHEV review, 2021 Genesis GV80 revisited, Tesla to lose millions: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring

Robert Duffer Senior Editor
May 6, 2021

Review update: 2021 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring charges up luxury SUV hill

The luxury three-row crossover SUV comes as a plug-in hybrid with a 21-mile electric range and all the creature comforts. 

2022 Audi R8 review

The sleek supercar from Audi earns a 5.8 TCC Rating. 

From Motor Authority:

2021 Genesis GV80

Review update: 2021 Genesis GV80 is a budget Benz 

Genesis’ first SUV delivers on luxury but lacks sportiness.

2023 Porsche Cayenne spy shots: Major update pegged for performance crossover

The Porsche Cayenne looks set to take on a radical new look.

NASCAR Next Gen race car debuts, brings the sport into the 21st century

The Nex Gen NASCAR race car has a new body design, a new modular structure, independent suspension front and rear, and larger wheels.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Tesla Model Y

Stellantis won't need Tesla emissions credits: EV maker set to lose hundreds of millions

Tesla might find another taker for its EU credits, but without FCA's thirsty lineup they'll be a harder sell. 

Range is now the top priority for EV shoppers, survey finds

Electric vehicle driving range has now passed charging and pricing on EV shoppers' list of priorities, indicated a survey and analysis. 

EV smartphone apps for Tesla and VW panned, Kia lauded in study

Mobile apps are very important for an easy transition to EV ownership—and the latest study from J.D. Power criticizes Tesla's for a lack of route planning and VW's for omitting features. 

