2021 Ford Explorer Timberline debuts, Ford Shelby GT returns, used EV prices jump: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Ford Explorer Timberline gets ready to rumble

The addition of a 2021 Ford Explorer Timberline model provides another off-road choice for Ford buyers who don’t need the full Bronco capability.

2022 Kia Sportage review

The 2022 Kia Sportage compact crossover SUV earns a solid TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10, thanks to excellent features and safety ratings.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Ford Shelby GT

2021 Ford Shelby GT makes a great alternative to the Mach 1

The Ford Shelby GT returns with a standard 480 hp and available 700-plus-hp.

2022 BMW X3 spy shots: Mid-cycle update coming for popular crossover

The X3 is among BMW's best-selling vehicles, and the automaker plans to keep the momentum going with a mild facelift.

Hardcore Ferrari 812 Competizione revealed with 819-hp V-12

The hardcore version of the Ferrari 812 Superfast is the new 812 Competizione, and there's both coupe and convertible body styles.

From Green Car Reports:

2018 Tesla Model 3 Long-Range RWD

Used EV prices surge in the US and vary widely by model, region

Here's why your electric vehicle might actually have been an appreciating asset over the past 12 months.

2022 Ford E-Transit electric van gets $43,295 base price, build configuration details

The E-Transit will share pieces with the upcoming fully electric F-150 and will debut Ford's approach aimed at operating costs.

Arrival intends to build electric car specifically for Uber ride-hailing

With no details on the business agreement or EV supply plans to the ride-hailing giant, the "strategic relationship" amounts to a handshake.