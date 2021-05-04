2022 Audi lineup preview, Ken Block on WRX STI models, Bolt EV battery update: What's New @ The Car Connection

What's New for 2022: Audi

Audi adds some electric cars and more in-car technology to its 2022 lineup.

2022 Acura MDX earns highest safety honors

The 2022 Acura MDX earned top honors from the IIHS with a Top Safety Pick+ award.

Newer Audi models recalled for axle and alignment issue

Audi cars may have faulty rear suspension, but no U.S. cars have been recalled yet.

From Motor Authority:

Ken Block compares 2021 Subaru WRX STI and 1997 Subaru Impreza rally cars

Engineering advances and horsepower increases make the 2021 Subaru WRX STI rally car much faster than its 1997 predecessor.

Chicago Auto Show returns, showcases a new normal

From July 15-19, the Chicago Auto Show plans a smaller, more socially distanced take on this show, one of the largest in the U.S.

2022 Cadillac Escalade-V spy shots: High-performance heavyweight in the works

A high-performance Cadillac Escalade is coming, and we hear it will pack a supercharged V-8.

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV

2017-2019 Chevy Bolt EV battery issue has a solution, dealership visit required

GM says that it can fix the Bolt EV issue that's been limiting owners to 90% of available range—with a trip to the dealership and new diagnostic software.

Ford might build batteries as soon as 2025, invests in solid-state innovator with BMW

Will the volume from the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning, E-Transit, and other upcoming EVs be enough for its own battery factory?

Study: Synthetic fuels cost more money and cause more CO2 emissions vs. batteries

Keeping internal combustion alive through synthetic fuels with a lower carbon footprint is not a better solution than batteries, T&E argues.