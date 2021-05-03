Newer Audi models recalled for axle and alignment issue

Audi is recalling several new models for a lock nut issue on the rear suspension that can cause the vehicle to lose control and crash, the NHTSA announced Monday.

Certain lock nuts on the trailing arm of the rear axle can break due to corrosion, which can change the wheel alignment on the rear axle. The driver might notice the vehicle pulling to one side or the other when braking or accelerating, and may notice misalignment when cruising. If the rear axle suddenly moves in the wrong direction, the driver can lose control and crash.

Though Audi reported no known cases in the U.S., parent company Volkswagen Group has recalled the affected models worldwide, where two known incidents have been reported. Volkswagen also recalled 1,568 Porsche Cayenne models from 2021 for the same issue.

The Audi recall only encompasses 40,993 vehicles, but many models are affected, depending on production cycles. Not every 2021 Audi A4 is being recalled, for instance. Only those made from Nov. 27, 2019 to Dec. 19, 2020, are being recalled. The production dates differ due to the processes in place at Audi factories where the vehicles were made.

The recalled vehicles include some of the following:

2020-2021 Audi A4 and S4

2019-2021 Audi A5 and S5

2020-2021 Audi S5 Cabriolet

2020-2021 Audi A6 and S6

2020-2021 Audi A7 and S7

2020-2021 Audi A8 and S8

2020-2021 Audi Q5 and SQ5

2021 Audi Q7

2021 Audi Q8 and RS Q8

2019-2021 Audi RS5

2021 Audi RS6 and RS7

Dealers will replace the lock nuts and associated bolts free of charge. Owners can expect notification as early as June 25, or to check on the status of your vehicle, call Audi customer service at 1-800-253-2834 or enter your VIN on Audi's recall page. Audi's number for this recall is 42L1.