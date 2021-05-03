2022 Genesis G70 priced, Superleggera goes mid-engine, Ford to revive Lightning: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Genesis G70

2022 Genesis G70

May 3, 2021

Refreshed 2022 Genesis G70 price increase to $38,570 includes more features and trims

The refreshed 2022 Genesis G70 luxury compact sedan gets a new look and more standard features. 

2021 Ford Bronco Sport review

The new Ford Bronco Sport small crossover SUV bridges the gap between the around-town Ford Escape and the off-road Ford Bronco. It's good enough to worry Subaru and Jeep, and earns a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10. 

From Motor Authority:

Teaser for Touring Superleggera's first mid-engine car

Teaser for Touring Superleggera's first mid-engine car

Touring Superleggera plans first mid-engine car

Touring Superleggera is celebrating its 95th anniversary with a new car to be revealed in June.

VW plans to design own computer chips for self-driving cars, just like Tesla

VW Group will use its in-house software company Cariad to design computer chips for self-driving cars.

VW's being investigated by SEC over Voltswagen April Fools marketing stunt

Volkswagen's April Fool's Day marketing stunt claiming a name change to Voltswagen has the company in hot water with the SEC.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid

2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid

 

Ford reportedly reviving F-150 Lightning for electric F-Series pickup

The fully electric F-150 might resurrect a badge last used on a gasoline-swilling performance truck—but better suited to all-electric.

Study: 1 in 5 EV owners go back to gasoline, and home charging is a big issue

A set of surveys found that owners might be happy with the low ownership costs but stopped EV ownership due to issues with range or charging.

Cute Citroën Ami EV coming to US, as part of Free2Move car-sharing

With a top speed of less than 30 mph, the Ami could hit a stylish urban sweet spot between electric scooters and passenger cars.

