What's New for 2022: Audi

With its E-Tron series of electric crossover SUVs and sedans, Audi brings the electric vehicles for 2022. Audi also brings more connected car technology and more safety features. Most models arrive with rear side airbags as standard, as well as tire-pressure monitors with individual readouts instead of just generic warnings.

Last week, Audi announced updates to its 2022 product lineup highlighted by the arrival of the 2022 Q4 E-Tron electric crossover SUV and 2022 E-Tron GT performance sedan. Modest changes to its gas lineup match price changes listed below.

2022 Audi A3/S3

U.S. specs have not been revealed.

2022 Audi A4/S4

- A4 45 TFSI comes with standard sport suspension that lowers vehicle height nearly an inch. It costs between $40,195 and $50,495.

- S4 gets carbon atlas inlays. It costs between $51,595 and $59,895.

2022 Audi A5 Sportback

2022 Audi A5/S5

- Available as coupe, Sportback, or convertible.

- A5 coupe and Sportback cost between $45,595 and $55,345; A5 convertible adds about $5,000.

- S Line coupe and Sportback get standard sport suspension and leather seats.

- S5 comes with standard 19-inch wheels.

- S5 coupe and Sportback cost between $54,995 and $63,395.

2022 Audi A6/S6

- Base Premium trim adds an updated Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with navigation, rear side airbags, and advanced tire-pressure monitors.

- A6 costs between $55,495 and $60,395; A6 55 adds $4,400.

- Allroad wagon gets same upgrades as above; starts at $66,995.

- S6 adds rear side airbags and advanced tire-pressure monitors. It costs $75,895.

2022 Audi A7/S7

- Base Premium trim adds an updated Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with navigation, rear side airbags, and advanced tire-pressure monitors. It starts at $70,295.

- S7 comes with rear side airbags and advanced tire-pressure monitors. It starts at $85,695.

2022 Audi A8

- A refresh flagship sedan is expected and has been spotted in the wild, but Audi has yet to disclose any details.

2022 Audi E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback

- Electric SUV with Premium Plus trim comes with 21-inch wheels with orange brake calipers. Price ranges from $66,995 to $84,495.

- Prestige trim replaced by Chronos Edition with S-Line exterior, black accents, and interior upgrades.

- New E-Tron Sportback comes in Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trims. It costs $3,200 more than the standard E-Tron.

2022 Audi E-Tron GT

- Electric sedan launches with 93.4-kwh battery pack, up to 522 hp and 464 lb-ft of torque, and an estimated 238-mile range.

- Forthcoming performance RS E-Tron GT makes up to 637 hp and 612 lb-ft and goes from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds.

- Shares a platform and fast-charging 800-volt hardware with Porsche Taycan.

2022 Audi Q3

- Latest MIB 3 infotainment system, and blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts come standard; base Q3 40 Premium costs $35,995.

- Premium Plus comes standard with surround-view camera system; Q3 45 Premium Plus tops out at $41,595.

- No Prestige trim planned.

2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron

- Electric compact crossover SUV launches new for 2022 with an expected starting price of $45,000 due late this year or early 2022.

- 82-kwh battery pack with dual-motor all-wheel drive and expected 250-mile range, but U.S. specs have not been confirmed.

- Based on same electric platform as 2021 Volkswagen ID.4.

2022 Audi Q5

- Standard S Line exterior with aluminum inlays and power steering column on Premium Plus. Pricing starts at $42,595.

- Plug-in hybrid Q5 55 TFSI e comes with a larger battery up 3.8 kwh to 17.9 kwh. It costs between $53,995 and $62,445.

2022 Audi Q7

- Standard equipment now includes ambient lighting, heated power-folding side mirrors, rear side air bags, and advanced tire-pressure monitors.

- Premium Plus includes adaptive cruise control down to a stop, and active lane control with emergency assist.

- The 2022 Audi Q7 costs between $56,895 and $73,095.

- SQ7 comes standard with adaptive cruise control down to a stop, and active lane control with emergency assist. Red brake calipers are available on every SQ7. The SQ7 starts at $87,595 and tops out at $92,595.

2022 Audi Q8

- Premium trim comes standard with 21-inch wheels with all-season tires, heated power-folding side mirrors, rear side air bags, and advanced tire-pressure monitors. It costs $70,395.

- Premium Plus comes with adaptive cruise control down to a stop, and active lane control with emergency assist. It costs $74,295.

- Prestige comes standard with an adaptive air suspension, and its leather upholstery extends to the armrests. It costs $80,495.

- SQ8 Premium Plus gets the same driver-assist features as the Q8, offers an Executive Package, and offers new cosmetic and lighting upgrades. Price ranges from $91,095 to $97,295.

2022 Audi R8

- R8 V10 Performance RWD replaces R8 V10 RWD, and boosts power from 532 hp and 398 lb-ft to 562 hp and 406 lb-ft.

- Available Sport exhaust pack with adjustable exhaust modes for R8 V10 Performance RWD.

- Available Dynamic pack for R8 V10 Performance RWD comes with nappa leather bucket seats, carbon-ceramic rotors, and 20-inch wheels with titanium finish.

- Price increases $4,200 from 2021 to $147,995.

2022 Audi TT

- TTS offers a Bronze package with black exterior trim elements, 20-inch bronze wheels, and nappa leather interior with copper stitching.

- TT Coupe costs $50,895; Roadster is $54,995; TTS Coupe is $60,595.