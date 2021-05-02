Refreshed 2022 Genesis G70 price increase to $38,570 includes more features and trims

The refreshed 2022 Genesis G70 expands into the compact luxury sedan segment with more features, trim options, and a higher price. The 2022 G70 costs $38,570 to start and tops out at $55,545 (including $1,045 destination), Genesis announced Friday.

The base 2022 Genesis G70 2.0 Standard with rear-wheel drive increases $1,525 over the 2021 model, while all-wheel drive costs $100 more to $2,100 on each model. That includes a heated steering wheel, however, so Genesis knows its AWD audience appreciates warmth.

Genesis abandoned the Sport package with the base 2.0 model, as well as the 6-speed manual transmission option. Otherwise, the price increase reflects a new look for the alluring sedan that competes with everything from the BMW 3-Series to the Lexus IS. Genesis adapted the split quad lighting element from the G80 and other Genesis vehicles with split LED headlights and taillights that seem to halo the car in twin light rings. A larger lower mesh grille in the shape of a crest stamps the front. Broader lower air intakes and a more pronounced front lip highlight the changes up front.

Inside, a 10.3-inch touchscreen with navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility come standard, and it supports over-the-air updates to keep the infotainment fresh. Other standard features include synthetic leather upholstery, heated front seats, keyless start, power front seats, satellite radio, and a slew of driver-assist features. Few automakers equip their vehicles with so many standard features, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, adaptive cruise control down to a stop, limited hands-free driving, automatic high beams, and more.

The 2022 Genesis G70 comes with 5 years/60,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage, three years of free maintenance, and valet service that picks up and delivers the vehicle for its appointments.

The powertrains remain the same and represent the trim options for the 2022 G70. The base G70 2.0T uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated at 252 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. The optional 3.3T is a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with 365 hp and 376 lb-ft. An 8-speed automatic transmission sends power to the rear wheels or all-wheel drive for $2,100, plus that heated steering wheel.

The 2.0T can be optioned with the Prestige package for $42,570. It upgrades the wheels from 18 inches to 19-inch alloys, sunroof, wireless smartphone charging, leather seats, an upgraded 15-speaker Lexicon audio system, power steering wheel, parking sensors and a few other upgrades.

The 3.3T can be had in four package levels, starting at $43,145. The Standard trim adds the leather seats and 19-inch wheels from the 2.0T's Prestige package, but adds performance brakes, dual exhaust and a sport-tuned suspension. For only $575 more than the 2.0T Prestige, this is where we'd spend our money.

The $47,445 Sport Advanced package adds alloy pedals, digital key, a variable exhaust system, upgraded front seats that are also cooled, and a different aluminum trim pattern inside.

The Sport Prestige makes a big leap to $51,445, but also adds performance bits to better vie with the BMW M340i. It has an electronically controlled suspension, limited-slip rear differential, and Brembo brakes. The interior comes with a suede headliner, nappa leather seats, surround-view camera system, head-up display.

A Launch Edition represents the top trim package, and comes with the finest in the Genesis haberdashery. Lightweight 19-inch wheels and a matte paint finish bedazzle the outside, while a red leather interior lines the inside. It costs $53,545.