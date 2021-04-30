2021 Volkswagen ID.4 tested, 2021 Jeep Wrangler 392 driven, Wrangler 4xe lift kit is a first: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 1st Edition

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 1st Edition

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
April 30, 2021

First drive: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 plays catchup to Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y

VW's first mass produced electric vehicle has fundamentals that check out, but the ID.4’s touchy controls need a reboot.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport earns Top Safety Pick+

The 2021 Ford Bronco earned top safety scores from the IIHS besting the Ford Escape it is based on.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

 

First drive review: 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 excels as a big-boy toy

The Wrangler Rubicon 392’s 470-hp V-8 rumbles on the street, churns through the dirt, and can go everywhere in between. 

Preview: 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor arrives with rear coil springs, 37-inch tires, and $65,840 price tag

The redesigned 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor off-road pickup truck features a new coil-spring rear suspension, more suspension travel, available 37-inch tires, and the new-generation F-150's stiffer platform.

Preview: 2022 Genesis G70 adopts new look, $38,570 price tag

A more handsome, more luxurious Genesis G70 sedan arrives this summer.

From Green Car Reports:

Jeep Performance Parts for 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Jeep Performance Parts for 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Off-road lift kit for Jeep Wrangler 4xe is a plug-in hybrid first

The 2021 Jeep Wrangle 4xe plug-in hybrid covers new ground for tailpipe-emissions-free off-roading. 

2022 Audi E-Tron SUV and Sportback add Chronos Edition, new wheel designs

Audi's first fully electric vehicle will carry the technology over to the 2022 model year but offer some feature and appearance changes. 

EV charging networks and automakers all want you to use their apps while you drive

How will you navigate to the closest charging station? Automakers' unified apps might soon cut through the clutter of apps all wanting to do this.

2021
The Car Connection
2021
The Car Connection

