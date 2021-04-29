2022 Honda Civic debuts, 2021 Audi RS 7 driven: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Honda Civic preview

The redesigned 2022 Honda Civic comes as a sedan or hatchback, in Si or Type R performance models.

Toyota and Lexus plan new three-row crossover SUVs

The two new SUVs will seat eight and most likely be offered as hybrids.

Ford's Onboard Scale: How it works and how much it costs on the 2021 Ford F-150

The bestselling truck will offer options that measure payload and calculate how much weight you're putting on the tow hitch.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Audi RS 7

First drive review: 2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback grows up for better or worse

The new RS 7 is an upgrade over the old car in nearly every way. It’s more luxurious, features better technology, offers superior comfort, and the handling has improved as well. But it has also left behind some of the playfulness of its youth and I miss it.

2023 Lotus Emira spy shots: Last Lotus with internal-combustion engine spotted

A test mule for the Lotus Emira sports car has been spotted ahead of the reveal on July 6, 2021.

2021 last year for Rolls-Royce Dawn and Wraith in the US

The Rolls-Royce Dawn and Wraith, the last two-door models in the Rolls-Royce lineup, won't return after the 2021 model year.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Honda Civic

2022 Honda Civic sedan bows: Is a high-mpg Civic Hybrid hatchback on the way?

Honda hasn't yet confirmed a Civic Hybrid, but some manufacturing decisions suggest that a Civic Hybrid hatchback is a possibility.

Dual-motor AWD version of VW ID.4 electric SUV revealed, called GTX in Europe

A dual-motor version of the VW ID.4, called the ID.4 AWD Pro, is due for the U.S. around the middle of the year, and the ID.4 GTX previews it.

GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq will offer "one-click" charging on unified brand apps

GM is partnering with seven charging networks to allow easier, app-based charging at 60,000 charging points in the U.S. and Canada.