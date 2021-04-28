2021 Ford F-150 simplifies towing, AMG GLC63 S debuts, feds seek cheaper battery packs: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Ford F-150 simplifies towing with onboard scales that measure payload and tongue weight

Soon, the bestselling truck will offer options that measure payload and calculate how much weight you're putting on the tow hitch.

2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland narrows gap between minivan and SUV

A new AWD-only edition powers Toyota's minivan into the new model year.

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe and Elantra top trims earn Top Safety Pick awards

If you want a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe or 2021 Hyundai Elantra, only the most expensive versions of these models earn the industry's highest safety honor.

From Motor Authority:

US finally gets Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC63 S with GLC-Class' regular body

The 2022 model year sees the GLC63 S available in both regular and coupe-like body styles for the first time.

Preview: 2022 Audi R8 adds power at the entry point

Audi's base R8 enters the 2022 model year with a boost in power but also a boost in pricing.

2022 BMW 2-Series spy shots and video: New generation of rear-wheel-drive coupe coming soon

BMW's next-generation 2-Series is taking shape, and yes there will be an M2 variant.

From Green Car Reports:

Report: $60/kwh battery pack price will make EVs cheaper than combustion

The U.S. Department of Energy is now reportedly seeing $60 per kilowatt-hour, on a pack basis, as what it takes to get total cost of ownership below gas vehicles.

Venture hatches "hydrogen hubs" to power fuel-cell garbage trucks—from waste

A site to be built in the San Francisco Bay Area claims that in a virtuous circle of sorts, it will fuel trash trucks with hydrogen made from landfill gas.

Tesla may be banking a lot on its new battery cell format: Semi, Cybertruck, Model S Plaid+

Musk estimates that production of the new cells remains 12 to 18 months away. What if that proves optimistic?