2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland narrows gap between minivan and SUV

Toyota wants its minivan to be seen as an SUV. The 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland Special Edition introduced Tuesday comes with distinct styling, standard all-wheel drive, and more ground clearance than the Toyota Sienna minivan redesigned for 2021. It does not come with a winch or knobby 33-inch mud terrain tires. We can imagine, though.

The 2022 Sienna Woodland Special Edition can be had in black metallic paint or a Cement color exclusive to the special edition but reminiscent of the Lunar Rock color available on 2021 Toyota TRD Pro models such as the 2021 Toyota 4Runner. It uses the same hybrid powertrain as the 2021 Toyota Sienna, consisting of a 2.5-liter inline-4 engine paired with an electric motor that makes 245 hp and gets 35 mpg combined with all-wheel drive. The Woodland has the same 3,500-pound tow rating as the AWD Sienna.

2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland Special Edition

The difference with the Woodland is it will ride on 18-inch wheels instead of 17s, and the ground clearance increases 15 millimeters, or about 0.6 of an inch to 7.0 inches total. Many SUVs clear 8.0 inches, and all Subaru crossovers ranging from the Crosstrek to the Ascent have 8.7 inches of ground clearance, for reference.

The Sienna Woodland also comes with roof rails with crossbars and a 1,500-watt outlet located in the rear passenger side of the minivan. That output should be able to power everything from small appliances and laptops to power tools and air compressors.

On the inside, the Woodland features second-row captain's chairs, heated front seats, black synthetic leather seats with distinct accent stitching, seven USB ports, navigation, and a 12-speaker JBL sound system. It also comes with automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, and a 36-month/36,000-mile warranty with two years or 25,000 miles of covered scheduled maintenance.

Toyota won't disclose pricing until nearer the fall release date, and wouldn't specify where it slots in the Sienna lineup. A similarly equipped XSE with Plus Package costs about $45,000, while the Limited costs just below $50,000. We expect the 2022 Toyota Sienna Woodland Special Edition to slot within that range.