2021 Ford Bronco first look, 2022 Hyundai Kona N preview, Musk's big Model Y plans: What's New @ The Car Connection

5 things to know about the 2021 Ford Bronco

The 2021 Ford Bronco features a collapsible cloth roof, easy-to-remove doors, and more charm than a bulldog.

2021 Kia Sorento review

The redesigned 2021 Kia Sorento three-row crossover SUV gets hybrid powertrains and a more spacious interior; it gets a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Hyundai Kona N

2022 Hyundai Kona N brings hot hatch attitude to the compact crossover

The Hyundai Kona N will blur the lines between hot hatch and crossover with its agile moves and 276-hp turbo-4.

Lotus Emira: New sports car will be last Lotus with internal-combustion power

Lotus will launch the Emira sports car in 2022 as the replacement for the Elise, Exige and Evora.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance priced from $61,000

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT will have 480 hp and a starting price of $61,000.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Tesla Model Y

Musk sees Tesla Model Y becoming global bestseller in 2022: Toyota RAV4 dethroned?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sees the Model Y electric crossover becoming the best-selling vehicle in the world. With enough batteries, it might not be the moonshot it sounds.

2021 Ford Mach-E GT undercuts Model Y Performance by $1,195; orders start soon

The Mach-E GT and GT Performance provide an exciting alternative to both the gasoline Mustang and the Tesla Model Y; but the range is shorter than either alternative.

EPA plans to reinstate California emissions authority, seeks public input

With the NHTSA, it proposes to rescind rules that took away California's authority to set its own emissions framework and to mandate EVs.