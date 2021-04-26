Crossover towing primer, Shelby GT500 on a diet, Bridgestone lightens tire load: What's New @ The Car Connection

How much should I tow with my crossover SUV?

An SUV’s 5,000-pound tow rating depends on many factors, not only what’s on the trailer.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq priced from $59,990, targets 300 miles of range

Electric crossover marks Cadillac's first step into its EV future—but it won't arrive until 2022.

Kia Soul and Seltos recalled for possible engine stalling and fire issues

Kia is recalling the 2021 Seltos and 2020-2021 Soul for hard oil rings that can chip pistons, which can lead to engines seizing and even fires.

From Motor Authority:

Ford Mustang GT500 carbon-fiber front splitter and grille insert from Ford Performance

Ford Performance launches lightweight parts for Mustang Shelby GT500

Ford Performance has some carbon-fiber replacement parts for the Shelby GT500 that help to lower the car's curb weight.

2022 Porsche 911 Sport Classic spy shots and video: Legend of the Carrera RS 2.7 lives on

Porsche looks to be readying a new model along the lines of 2010's 911 Sport Classic.

Ken Block returns to rally racing in a Subaru WRX STI

Rally celebrity Ken Block is going back to the team where he started his career.

From Green Car Reports:

Lightyear One solar car with Bridgestone tire

Bridgestone tires will help Lightyear One solar car leapfrog Tesla in efficiency

Aerodynamics, weight, and rolling resistance have all been closely managed in the Lightyear One solar-supplemented electric car—and tires are part of that.

Supplier scarred by Dieselgate rejects EV future, will invest in combustion tech into 2040s

Although Bosch is proactive on climate issues, it doesn't see battery-electric vehicles as the whole future.

Report: Not enough battery factories to support EVs' global rise past ICE vehicles in 2030s

The anticipated sales growth of electric vehicles requires more battery factories—perhaps colocated with vehicle assembly.

