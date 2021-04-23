2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid tested, 2021 Hyundai Veloster N driven, Mustang Mach-E scores safety win: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2021 Kia Sorento Hybrid drives home value and efficiency

The redesigned three-row crossover SUV offers more value and greater efficiency than either the Ford Explorer Hybrid or Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

2022 Lexus ES upgrades standard features, adds touchscreen

The 2022 Lexus ES will have new 8.0- and 12.3-inch touchscreens, additional safety features, standard LED headlights, and some design changes when it arrives this fall.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Hyundai Veloster N

First drive review: 2021 Hyundai Veloster N builds hot hatch credibility with 8-speed dual-clutch transmission

The 2021 Hyundai Veloster N rewards on a twisty road, but its sub-$35,000 affordability brings with it some refinement tradeoffs.

2022 Porsche 911 Sport Classic spy shots and video: Legend of the Carrera RS 2.7 lives on

Porsche looks to be readying a new model along the lines of 2010's 911 Sport Classic.

Alfa Romeo to ditch Giorgio platform in favor of Stellantis' new electrified designs

Alfa Romeo wants to offer an electric option across its portfolio, meaning the Giorgio platform has to go.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volvo XC40 Recharge earn top safety ratings from IIHS

Top-notch ratings for both models help support the idea that EVs are at least as safe as their gasoline-powered counterparts.

Biden administration moves to restore California emissions authority

The move is seen as a first step toward new fuel economy and emissions standards to be announced by July—leaving room for even more ambitious state targets.

Toyota is developing hydrogen combustion engines—for racing

Toyota sees potential in hydrogen internal-combustion engines as part of a future racing program—perhaps to boost interest in its plans for a hydrogen economy.