2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo tested, Cadillac confirms EV plan, Electric Island opens: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo balances sport and utility

The 2021 Mazda CX-30 Turbo small crossover has the right size and the right power.

Ford, Volvo, Audi prove electric vehicles as safe as gas cars: IIHS

The IIHS says electric vehicles are as effective at avoiding crashes as gas-powered vehicles and have fewer injury claims.

Volvo earns highest safety marks with sweep of Top Safety Pick+ awards

How Swede it is: Automaker posts TSP+ for every 2021 vehicle tested.

From Motor Authority:

2023 Cadillac Lyriq

Every new Cadillac will be electric

Cadillac's chief said the brand will be selling only electric vehicles by 2030.

“Mad Max: Fury Road” prequel starring Chris Hemsworth in the works

A prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road” centering on the character Imperator Furiosa is due to start filming in 2022.

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 73e 4-Door Coupe spy shots: 800-plus-hp super hatch coming soon

The plug-in hybrid version of Mercedes-Benz AMG's GT 4-Door Coupe has been spotted and will pack over 800 hp.

From Green Car Reports:

Electric Island - Daimler Trucks North America and PGE - Portland OR

Electric Island: First US charging station for electric semis is ready for megawatt fast-charging

The megawatt charging standard (MCS) that will enable quick charging stops for heavy-duty trucks isn't here quite yet. But Electric Island is ready for it.

Bovine biodiesel: Love's and Cargill will mass-produce diesel from beef fat

Tallow, of the sort that used to go toward making fries, will be used to make fuel that's claimed to be chemically identical to petroleum diesel.

BYD next-generation EV platform: Up to 600 miles, 800V charging, optimized efficiency

BYD is building a new platform around its LFP-based Blade battery—with cars to have top-notch efficiency, 800V charging, and very sleek aerodynamics.