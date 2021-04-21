2022 VW Taos priced, Porsche 911 GT3 tested, 2023 Cadillac Lyriq debuts: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Volkswagen Taos small SUV costs $24,190, skimps on standard features

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos small crossover starts at $24,190, but buyers will want to spend more to get features and safety equipment that should be standard.

2021 Hyundai Elantra vs. 2021 Mazda 3: Compare Cars

These fresh compact sedans and a hatchback prove that fun and features can be had affordably.

2022 Subaru Legacy Sport gets a big price jump to $29,750

Despite a big price hike, the Legacy Sport still doesn't offer turbocharged performance.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Porsche 911 GT3

First drive review: The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 is the best 911 yet

Improvements to the car's aerodynamics and suspension have resulted in a GT3 that's not just quicker but more fun to drive as well.

Hardcore Ferrari 812 Superfast special edition revealed

The V-12 in Ferrari's hardcore version of the 812 Superfast generates 819 hp at 9,500 rpm.

2023 BMW X1 spy shots: Handsome redesign coming for compact crossover

BMW is working on a redesigned X1, and this time around there will be a battery-electric option.

From Green Car Reports:

2023 Cadillac Lyriq

2023 Cadillac Lyriq starts at $59,990, guides GM down all-electric path

The Lyriq is Cadillac's first all-electric model, and the spacious crossover will arrive in the first half of 2022 with a range of more than 300 miles.

EPA finds its Trump-era fuel-efficiency rulemaking flawed, as it prepares tighter standards

The EPA expressed "concerns" about the process used to create the Trump-era rules that relaxed fuel-efficiency targets.

Report: With EV1, GM sparked the era of the electric car but didn't follow through

The EV1 was an revolutionary electric vehicle, and 25 years since its launch we wonder how different things might have been had GM stuck with it.