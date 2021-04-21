2022 Volkswagen Taos small SUV costs $24,190, skimps on standard features

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos small crossover SUV will cost between $24,000 and $34,000 when it arrives in dealers this June, Volkswagen announced Wednesday.

New for 2022, the Taos fills the gap as the smallest vehicle in Volkswagen's growing SUV family, and joins dozens of small SUV or subcompact crossover competitors.

Smaller than the Volkswagen Tiguan compact crossover, the Taos seats five with a roomier cabin than the Hyundai Kona, Kia Seltos, Chevy Trailblazer, and Mazda CX-30. The 37.9 inches of rear leg room is the same or better than larger compact crossovers such as the Nissan Rogue and Toyota RAV4, and the 28.1 cubic feet of cargo volume behind the rear seat is more voluminous than the next largest competitor, the 2021 Jeep Compass.

The 2022 Taos comes in three trims and two powertrain choices, for now. A 158-hp 1.5-liter turbo-4 makes 184 lb-ft of torque, same as in the 1.4-liter turbo-4 it replaces in teh VW lineup. It drives the front wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. Available all-wheel drive uses a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that promises more responsive acceleration.

Volkswagen equips the Taos with some impressive standard equipment such as its customizable 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, but then omits key features that come standard on many other vehicles in this cutthroat class, including Apple CarPlay and automatic emergency braking.

The head scratching continues on pricing for the base S model that costs $24,190 (all prices listed include mandatory $1,195 destination fee). It comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, two USB-C ports, cloth seats, and keyless start. But Volkswagen wants $2,045 more for all-wheel drive on the base model. The Taos S with AWD adds heated front seats, heated side mirrors, and heated windshield washer nozzles to offset the nearly 10% upcharge.

The Taos S lacks standard safety features unless you opt up for the $995 IQ.Drive S package, which we recommend even though pricing gimmicks like this might prompt us to recommend anything else. The package includes automatic emergency braking (AEB), active lane control, adaptive cruise control down to a stop, blind-spot monitors, automatic high beams, and, bizarrely, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and leather-trimmed shifter.

It's a lot of content for a relatively small price, but it suggests that the Taos is priced a bit higher coming out of the gate than the competitors. Even the 2021 Chevy Trailblazer has automatic emergency braking and active lane control standard, and it costs about $20,000. Only the aging Jeep Compass costs more than the Taos and comes without standard safety features.

The mid-level Taos SE trim resolves the issues of the base model. For a price. It costs $28,440 or $29,890 with AWD, and comes with automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitors. The wheels size up to 18 inches, and the touchscreen expands to 8.0 inches and comes with wireless App-Connect, which is VW-speak for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The SE comes with synthetic leather seats, an 8-way power driver seat, heated front seats, and more. Four available packages include the IQ.Drive SE for $895 that essentially does the same thing as the S version but for $100 less because it already comes with AEB.

It might be easiest to go full Taos with the range-topping SEL trim for $32,685 or $34,240 with AWD. FWD models ride on 18-inch black wheels, while AWD SELs roll on 19s. It comes with all the safety systems, navigation, a 10.3-inch digital cluster, leather seats, cooled front seats (AWD only for some reason), BeatsAudio, and other upgrades. A panoramic sunroof is extra.

Built in Puebla, Mexico, alongside the Jetta and Tiguan, the 2022 Volkswagen Taos goes on sale in June.