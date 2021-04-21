2022 Subaru Legacy Sport gets a big price jump to $29,750

The 2022 Subaru Legacy mid-size sedan gets minor price increases for the new model year—except for the Sport trim that increases $1,695 over the 2021 Legacy. That brings the cost of the 2022 Legacy Sport to $29,750, the automaker announced Monday.

For 2022 the mid-level Sport adds a power sunroof, reverse automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitors. It retains SI-Drive modes, two-tone interior, and sporty exterior flourishes.

The extra equipment represents a large step over the Base model and its $23,995 starting price, which is just $100 more than the 2021 Legacy. All listed prices include mandatory destination fee of $960. The $100 increase includes new 17-inch black alloy wheels that was optional last year.

Like every Subaru, the Legacy Base prioritizes safety with standard all-wheel drive, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and automatic emergency braking. It also comes with dual 7.0-inch touchscreens with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and dual USB ports.

The 2022 Legacy Premium also increases $100 to $26,205 and remains our recommended value pick. It adds creature comforts such as a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, a 10-way power driver seat, and an 11.6-inch touchscreen that combines the too smaller screens on the Base model into a unified interface. Rear seat riders get access to two USB charging ports and, new for 2022, air vents in the back of the center console.

The Sport is a strange case. Base, Premium, Sport, and Limited models come with a 2.5-liter flat-4. The engine's 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque is routed to all four wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission. Shared with its platform-mate, the 2022 Subaru Outback, the boxer engine gets the job done smoothly but lethargically.

Subaru has a stronger engine, but it's not for sale in the Sport model. In versions denoted XT, and available on the Limited but standard on the range-topping Touring trim, the turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-4 makes 260 hp and 277 lb-ft. It's the same engine in the larger Subaru Ascent three-row SUV, and it uses stepped gears with shifts as predictable as an 8-speed automatic transmission, even though it's a CVT.

The Limited costs $30,905—only a $50 increase from last year—and adds leather upholstery, heated rear seats, and the additional safety features of the Sport. The Limited XT with the 2.4-liter turbo increases $50 to $35,455, and includes a power sunroof, heated steering wheel, navigation, Harmon Kardon sound system, and a driver attention monitor.

The Touring trim can only be had as an XT and also costs $50 more to $37,155. It improves on the Limited XT with nappa leather seats and a front camera.

Built in Lafayette, Indiana, the 2022 Subaru Legacy goes on sale this summer.