2022 Hyundai Tucson and Hybrid tested, Hongqi S9 hypercar debuts: What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive: 2022 Hyundai Tucson electrifies its looks and powertrain

The redesigned 2022 Hyundai Tucson is bigger, more stylish, and finally adds a hybrid model that’s more powerful and more efficient than the gas version.

First drive (again): The 2022 Volkswagen Taos shows off its handling, unwraps interior

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos is an important addition to the Volkswagen lineup, debuting a new engine and providing another compact SUV to sell below the Tiguan.

2022 Subaru Outback costs a bit more, starts at $28,070

Some versions of the 2022 Subaru Outback cost slightly more, and the new starting price is $28,070.

Hongqi S9

1,400-hp, Walter de Silva-designed Hongqi S9 hypercar debuts in Shanghai

Chinese luxury brand Hongqi is set to launch a range of high-end hybrids and EVs, starting with a hypercar.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE spy shots: Little brother to EQS takes shape

Mercedes-Benz is cooking up a rival for the Tesla Model 3 and upcoming BMW i4.

2022 Ferrari 812 GTO (Versione Speciale) spy shots: 812's swan song coming soon

Ferrari has been spotted testing the successor to the F12 TDF.

2022 Hyundai Tucson

First drive review: 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid superiority extends beyond gas mileage

The 38-mpg Tucson Hybrid is Hyundai's first hybrid SUV, facing off with the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Honda CR-V Hybrid, and Ford Escape Hybrid.

Genesis Electrified G80 sedan dumps the gas engine for 800V charging and power-bank utility

The first fully electric vehicle for the Genesis brand will come in the form of the Electrified G80 sedan, due in late 2021 or early 2022.

BMW solid-state battery plans: Prototype by 2025, production model by 2030

BMW is pursuing solid-state battery cells for their greater energy density; analysts expect the tech to cost more well into the next decade.