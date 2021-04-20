2022 Hyundai Tucson and Hybrid tested, Hongqi S9 hypercar debuts: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Hyundai Tucson

2022 Hyundai Tucson

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
April 20, 2021

First drive: 2022 Hyundai Tucson electrifies its looks and powertrain

The redesigned 2022 Hyundai Tucson is bigger, more stylish, and finally adds a hybrid model that’s more powerful and more efficient than the gas version.

First drive (again): The 2022 Volkswagen Taos shows off its handling, unwraps interior

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos is an important addition to the Volkswagen lineup, debuting a new engine and providing another compact SUV to sell below the Tiguan.

2022 Subaru Outback costs a bit more, starts at $28,070 

Some versions of the 2022 Subaru Outback cost slightly more, and the new starting price is $28,070.

From Motor Authority:

Hongqi S9

Hongqi S9

1,400-hp, Walter de Silva-designed Hongqi S9 hypercar debuts in Shanghai

Chinese luxury brand Hongqi is set to launch a range of high-end hybrids and EVs, starting with a hypercar.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE spy shots: Little brother to EQS takes shape

Mercedes-Benz is cooking up a rival for the Tesla Model 3 and upcoming BMW i4.

2022 Ferrari 812 GTO (Versione Speciale) spy shots: 812's swan song coming soon

Ferrari has been spotted testing the successor to the F12 TDF.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Hyundai Tucson

2022 Hyundai Tucson

First drive review: 2022 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid superiority extends beyond gas mileage

The 38-mpg Tucson Hybrid is Hyundai's first hybrid SUV, facing off with the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Honda CR-V Hybrid, and Ford Escape Hybrid. 

Genesis Electrified G80 sedan dumps the gas engine for 800V charging and power-bank utility

The first fully electric vehicle for the Genesis brand will come in the form of the Electrified G80 sedan, due in late 2021 or early 2022. 

BMW solid-state battery plans: Prototype by 2025, production model by 2030

BMW is pursuing solid-state battery cells for their greater energy density; analysts expect the tech to cost more well into the next decade. 

Tags:
2021
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2021
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

First drive: 2022 Hyundai Tucson electrifies its looks and powertrain First drive: 2022 Hyundai Tucson electrifies its looks and powertrain
First drive (again): The 2022 Volkswagen Taos shows off its handling, unwraps interior First drive (again): The 2022 Volkswagen Taos shows off its handling, unwraps interior
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness costs $38,120 on any terrain 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness costs $38,120 on any terrain
2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz fills the gap between pickup trucks and cars 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz fills the gap between pickup trucks and cars
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.