2022 Subaru Outback costs a bit more, starts at $28,070

The 2022 Subaru Outback will cost between $50 and $150 more than the 2021 Outback, but all models will come standard with LED fog lights, the automaker announced Monday.

The LED fog lights can't improve the Outback's stellar safety ratings. The Outback comes standard with all-wheel drive, hill descent control, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, automatic emergency braking, and automatic high beams. The price increases $150 to $28,070, including $1,125 destination, on the Base model. It also comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, another 7.0-inch touchscreen for climate and drive systems, and dual USB ports.

The 2022 Outback Premium increases $100 to $30,270, and remains our recommended value pick. It adds creature comforts such as a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, a 10-way power driver seat, and an 11.6-inch touchscreen that combines the too smaller screens on the Base model into a unified interface. Rear seat riders get access to two USB charging ports and air vents in the back of the center console. Two option packages round out the Premium offerings.

From here, pricing climbs with power. The Base and Premium models, as well as Limited and Touring trims, come with a 2.5-liter flat-4. The engine's 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque is routed to all four wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission. Shared with Subaru's bestselling Forester, the boxer engine gets the job done smoothly but lethargically.

For more burst, Subaru offers XT versions of the Limited, Touring, and Onyx Edition trims. XT versions, as well as the new 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness, use a turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-4 that makes 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. It's the same engine in the larger Subaru Ascent three-row SUV, and it uses stepped gears with shifts as predictable as an 8-speed automatic transmission, even though it's a CVT.

On Limited models, the XT costs $4,400 more; on Touring, it's $4,800 more.

The Limited with the 2.5-liter costs the same $34,720 as last year. It comes equipped with heated leather front seats, heated rear seats, a power liftgate, and blind-spot monitors. At $39,120, the XT version with the 2.4-liter turbo adds a sunroof, heated steering wheel, navigation, and a Harman Kardon sound system.

The Outback Touring remains unchanged at $38,620, and adds a front-view camera, power-folding side mirrors, a heated steering wheel, and cooled seats covered in nappa leather. At $41,070, the XT variant tops the lineup with the addition of the 2.4-liter turbo-4.

If that's too rich, the Onyx Edition XT continues at $36,270 with 18-inch black alloy wheels, two-tone seats in waterproof material, a front camera, a power liftgate, and a full-size spare tire, as well as a more capable off-road setting. Introduced for 2020, it was the off-road fun machine before the arrival this year of the Wilderness.

For $38,120, Wilderness features the Onyx equipment plus Geolandar all-terrain tires, larger shocks and springs for more suspension travel, and 9.5 inches of ground clearance instead of the 8.7 inches standard elsewhere in the Outback and Subaru SUV family. It's more serious about off-roading than the cosmetic upgrades to the Onyx Edition.

Built in Lafayette, Indiana, the 2022 Subaru Outback goes on sale this summer.