Subaru issues two recalls encompassing 870,000 Crosstrek, Impreza, and Forester models

Subaru on Thursday announced two separate recalls involving three of its most popular models.

Citing an abundance of caution, Subaru recalled the 2017-2019 Impreza sedan and hatchback and 2018-2019 Crosstrek small crossover that shares its bones with the Impreza hatch. The engine control module programming needs to be checked and the ignition coils might need replacing. They could degrade and lead to starting or stalling issues. A short circuit in the ECM of the 2018 Crosstrek and Impreza prompted a recall on Oct. 18, 2019, according to the NHTSA.

Subaru reported no known crashes or injuries because of the current issue, but the recall covers 466,205 vehicles.

The second recall also involves the 2019 Crosstrek, as well as the 2019 Forester compact crossover. The issue here is loose bolts on the rear stabilizer bracket. The loose bracket could damage other suspension components, but Subaru says incident rates are low and no crashes or injuries have been reported because of the issue.

Dealers will re-torque the bolts on 405,000 models involved in the recall.

Owners can expect mailed notification within 60 days of this report, and dealers will fix the vehicles free of charge. Owners can check the status of their Subaru at the NHTSA or at Subaru's recall page.