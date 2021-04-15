2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, 2022 Mercedes EQS, 2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron debut: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz preview
The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz offers compact SUV space and a small pickup bed with up to 5,000 pounds of towing capacity.
Review update: 2021 Mazda CX-9 outhustles the big boys
The CX-9 slips to the back of the pack in third-row space and in value—and let's not speak more of its infotainment system—but the sleek body and slick moves set this three-row crossover apart.
From Motor Authority:
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS
2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS shows other electric vehicles the true meaning of luxury
We get our first hands-on time with the new 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS and it did not disappoint, with an S-Class grade interior and impressive technology.
Preview: 2022 Mini John Cooper Works Hardtop arrives with new look, old power
Mini's high-performance Hardtop has received some styling tweaks but sadly no extra power.
New “F9” trailer released, blue Nissan GT-R is back
The ninth installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise is coming soon, and will feature a Noble M600.
From Green Car Reports:
2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback
2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron preview: Electric quattro utility for the masses
The compact SUV and Sportback join Audi's ever-growing lineup of EVs with an augmented-reality head-up display.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs. Kia EV6: Which would you pick?
The EV6 and Ioniq 5 share the same platform, 800V fast-charging, and bidirectional charging capability. But there are some distinctions in the styling and specs.
Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid is still flying off dealer lots—faster than Mach-E
The RAV4 Prime is finding its way to driveways in record time, and demand likely exceeds supply for the popular 42-mile PHEV.
