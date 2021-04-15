2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, 2022 Mercedes EQS, 2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron debut: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
April 15, 2021

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz preview

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz offers compact SUV space and a small pickup bed with up to 5,000 pounds of towing capacity.

Review update: 2021 Mazda CX-9 outhustles the big boys

The CX-9 slips to the back of the pack in third-row space and in value—and let's not speak more of its infotainment system—but the sleek body and slick moves set this three-row crossover apart.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS shows other electric vehicles the true meaning of luxury

We get our first hands-on time with the new 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS and it did not disappoint, with an S-Class grade interior and impressive technology.

Preview: 2022 Mini John Cooper Works Hardtop arrives with new look, old power

Mini's high-performance Hardtop has received some styling tweaks but sadly no extra power.

New “F9” trailer released, blue Nissan GT-R is back

The ninth installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise is coming soon, and will feature a Noble M600. 

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback

2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback

 

2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron preview: Electric quattro utility for the masses

The compact SUV and Sportback join Audi's ever-growing lineup of EVs with an augmented-reality head-up display. 

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs. Kia EV6: Which would you pick?

The EV6 and Ioniq 5 share the same platform, 800V fast-charging, and bidirectional charging capability. But there are some distinctions in the styling and specs. 

Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid is still flying off dealer lots—faster than Mach-E

The RAV4 Prime is finding its way to driveways in record time, and demand likely exceeds supply for the popular 42-mile PHEV. 

Tags:
2021
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2021
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz fills the gap between pickup trucks and cars 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz fills the gap between pickup trucks and cars
Review update: 2021 Lincoln Nautilus crossover SUV comes around to luxury Review update: 2021 Lincoln Nautilus crossover SUV comes around to luxury
Review update: 2021 Mazda CX-9 outhustles the big boys Review update: 2021 Mazda CX-9 outhustles the big boys
Ford BlueCruise unlocks hands-free driving, replaces Active Drive Assist Ford BlueCruise unlocks hands-free driving, replaces Active Drive Assist
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.