2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz, 2022 Mercedes EQS, 2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron debut: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz preview

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz offers compact SUV space and a small pickup bed with up to 5,000 pounds of towing capacity.

Review update: 2021 Mazda CX-9 outhustles the big boys

The CX-9 slips to the back of the pack in third-row space and in value—and let's not speak more of its infotainment system—but the sleek body and slick moves set this three-row crossover apart.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS shows other electric vehicles the true meaning of luxury

We get our first hands-on time with the new 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS and it did not disappoint, with an S-Class grade interior and impressive technology.

Preview: 2022 Mini John Cooper Works Hardtop arrives with new look, old power

Mini's high-performance Hardtop has received some styling tweaks but sadly no extra power.

New “F9” trailer released, blue Nissan GT-R is back

The ninth installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise is coming soon, and will feature a Noble M600.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback

2022 Audi Q4 E-Tron preview: Electric quattro utility for the masses

The compact SUV and Sportback join Audi's ever-growing lineup of EVs with an augmented-reality head-up display.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 vs. Kia EV6: Which would you pick?

The EV6 and Ioniq 5 share the same platform, 800V fast-charging, and bidirectional charging capability. But there are some distinctions in the styling and specs.

Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid is still flying off dealer lots—faster than Mach-E

The RAV4 Prime is finding its way to driveways in record time, and demand likely exceeds supply for the popular 42-mile PHEV.