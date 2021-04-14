Ford BlueCruise takes off, 2022 Honda Civic teased, 2022 Mazda MX-30 debuts: What's New @ The Car Connection

Ford BlueCruise unlocks hands-free driving, replaces Active Drive Assist

Ford BlueCruise is coming later this year on the 2021 F-150 and 2021 Mustang Mach-E to allow hands-free highway driving.

2022 Mazda MX-30 preview

The 2022 MX-30 electric crossover goes on sale in fall 2021 hampered by several disadvantages, from battery range to passenger space to California-only availability.

2022 Honda Civic preview

The redesigned 2022 Honda Civic comes as a sedan or hatchback, in Si or Type R performance models.

From Motor Authority:

Nissan GT-R Nismo Special Edition to deliver quicker turbo spooling, snappier revs

A Nissan GT-R Nismo Special Edition due this fall gets a unique look and upgraded engine internals, but no more power.

Ford Mustang is world's best-selling sports car and coupe for sixth year in a row

Ford sold 80,577 Mustangs in 2020 worldwide, down from 2019 but still enough to make it the world's best-selling sports car and coupe.

From Green Car Reports:

Europe considers ending the plug-in hybrid era early: Are PHEVs already obsolete?

With robust charging networks already in place, plug-in hybrids might not be as necessary as a transitional step in Europe.

Report: Microplastic pollution from vehicle tires is a serious global issue

As tires wear from driving, they shed particles that can be carried far away, contributing to pollution in the ocean and atmosphere.