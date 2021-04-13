2021 Lincoln Nautilus tested, Bentley GT Speed blows minds, 2021 Karma GS-6 driven: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2021 Lincoln Nautilus crossover SUV comes around to luxury

The Nautilus carries a refined interior, plush ride, and great performance but fumbles on value.

2021 Kia Telluride vs. 2021 VW Atlas: Compare Crossover SUVs

The three-row crossover SUVs fight for family buyers, but which is best?

2021 Audi Q5 and Q5 Sportback earn Top Safety Pick+ award

New LED projector headlights earned the 2021 Audi Q5 and Q5 Sportback the IIHS's top award.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible

Preview: 2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible is all about power and panache

The Bentley Continental GT Speed is a proper grand tourer with performance that will scare some supercars.

Mercedes-Benz AMG One spy shots: Hypercar breaks down on its way to the 'Ring

Development of Mercedes-Benz AMG's Formula One-powered hypercar continues to be plagued by setbacks.

2023 Ford MEB-based electric crossover spy shots: Ford's twin to the VW ID.4 takes shape

Ford's first electric vehicle based on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform has been spotted.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Karma GS-6

First drive review: 2021 Karma GS-6 goes over the top on style and fun, comes up short on range

The 2021 Karma GS-6 is well-built and fun to drive, but the range limitations of series-hybrids and a small-ish battery pack end the fun prematurely.

Lower-priced single-motor Polestar 2: 260+ miles with heat pump

With heat-pump technology and less features, the base-model Polestar 2 will offer a longer driving range.

Rivian electric trucks will use cells from Samsung SDI

The South Korean will make the cylindrical cells that will go into three different sizes of Rivian battery packs.