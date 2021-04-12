Wrangler or 4Runner, 2021 VW Arteon rocks, a hybrid pioneer revisited: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Jeep Wrangler vs. 2021 Toyota 4Runner: Compare SUVs

The two boxy off-roaders square off in our competition; which one is best for you?

2015 Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon recalled again for power steering issue

GM's smaller pickups have flawed steering; recall begins soon.

2021 Ford Explorer review

The venerable three-row Explorer SUV from Ford earns a 6.8 TCC Rating thanks to its spacious accommodations and quiet ride.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Volkswagen Arteon

First drive review: 2021 Volkswagen Arteon is an Audi cover band that still rocks

The refreshed 2021 Volkswagen Arteon adds in new technology and styling tweaks, pushing it even closer to near-luxury status.

Updated 2022 Lexus ES to debut at 2021 Shanghai auto show

With the demise of the GS, it's now up to the ES to carry the mid-size sedan mantle at Lexus.

2023 BMW M4 CS spy shots: Hardcore M4 coupe in the works

A new BMW M4 variant with improved aerodynamic, weight and powertrain characteristics looks to be coming.

From Green Car Reports:

1916 Owen Magnetic on Jay Leno's Garage

This is what hybrid cars looked like 80 years before Prius

The 1916 Owen Magnetic has a type of powertrain that automakers are still working to perfect—as a segue way to electric cars—more than a century later.

Panasonic sees bigger cells as key to affordable EVs but is skeptical of Tesla format change

A top Panasonic executive told Bloomberg fewer of the larger 4680 cells would be needed, saving money; but the cells would be harder to produce and prone to overheating.

Tesla’s Canadian compliance car: Is 94-mile Model 3 a clever workaround or silly business?

The price-leader Tesla Model 3 that's a workaround for Canadian EV incentives is now out in the open—and software-locked to 94 miles.