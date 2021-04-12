2015 Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon recalled again for power steering issue

GM has expanded an earlier recall of the 2015 Chevrolet Colorado and 2015 GMC Canyon mid-size pickup trucks, the NHTSA announced Monday. A poor electrical connection subject to corrosion in the power steering system can cause the affected vehicles to lose power steering assist and make steering more difficult for the driver.

Drivers can still steer the vehicle, but it will require more effort, especially at lower speeds. The trucks revert to manual steer and, in addition to the old school feel of getting your shoulder into a turn, the driver may notice a chime and a malfunction light in the instrument cluster.

This is the second time the 2015 Colorado and Canyon have been recalled for the power steering glitch. When the mid-size siblings returned for the 2015 model year after a three-year hiatus, GM in 2016 recalled about 3,000 units for a power steering short.

This time, the recall encompasses more than 60,000 trucks from that initial model year: 43,308 Chevrolet Colorado and 17,370 GMC Canyon are being recalled, but only those built before May 23, 2015. Trucks built after May 22, 2015 had "improved steering gears and were produced under improved supplier processes," GM reported through the NHTSA. Those trucks have connectors coated with anti-corrosion gel or are gold-plated, which makes them not susceptible to the corrosion affecting power steering assist.

Additionally, those trucks that had already been recalled for the issue do not need to be serviced again. GM will reimburse owners who had the issue repaired, and dealers will replace the steering gear torque assembly cover free of charge. Owners can get courtesy transportation while repairs are being done, as long as it's within the warranty coverage period.

Expect notification as early as May 10. To find out if your vehicle is subject to the recall, enter the VIN at GM's recall page, or via the NHTSA’s website. If you still have questions, call Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, and GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. GM's identification number for the recall is N202325410.