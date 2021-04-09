Toyota Avalon TRD revisited, Ghost bankrolls options, Polestar 2 retested: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2021 Toyota Avalon TRD refills the fountain of youth
The TRD treatment for the 2020 Toyota Camry and Avalon adds a mean look and welcome handling upgrades.
Lexus Teammate debuts as hands-free driving system on 2022 LS 500h
The 2022 Lexus LS500h will be the first vehicle to get the Lexus Teammate driver-assistance system that allows hands-free driving on some highways, as well as automatic parking.
The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport are big crossovers that seat five to seven passengers. They get a 5.8 TCC Rating.
From Motor Authority:
2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost
What $102,375 in extras adds to the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost
The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost adds more than just features with its options set; it adds exclusivity.
Zenvo upgrades plant, still building 5 cars per year
Danish hypercar marque Zenvo has upgraded its plant as it prepares for expansion.
MG Cyberster: Electric sports car concept promises 500-mile range
MG has unveiled a striking concept that hints at a rival to electric sports cars like the Tesla Roadster.
From Green Car Reports:
2021 Polestar 2
Review update: 2021 Polestar 2 remixes Swedish performance for an EV reality
This Polestar offers up the driving experience of a traditional sport sedan—and the sensory experience of being in a Volvo—carried over to all-electric.
Report: Nissan planning small electric crossover below Ariya
The next new fully electric model from Nissan after the Ariya might be a smaller, Kicks-sized crossover.
Toyota Mirai, Lexus LS 500h to debut "partial hands-free" driver-assistance system
Teammate "Advanced Drive" appears to offer some of the functionality of Navigate on Autopilot, with a more conservative approach than Tesla.
