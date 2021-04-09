Toyota Avalon TRD revisited, Ghost bankrolls options, Polestar 2 retested: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2021 Toyota Avalon TRD refills the fountain of youth

The TRD treatment for the 2020 Toyota Camry and Avalon adds a mean look and welcome handling upgrades.

Lexus Teammate debuts as hands-free driving system on 2022 LS 500h

The 2022 Lexus LS500h will be the first vehicle to get the Lexus Teammate driver-assistance system that allows hands-free driving on some highways, as well as automatic parking.

2021 Volkswagen Atlas review

The 2021 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport are big crossovers that seat five to seven passengers. They get a 5.8 TCC Rating.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost

What $102,375 in extras adds to the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost

The 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost adds more than just features with its options set; it adds exclusivity.

Zenvo upgrades plant, still building 5 cars per year

Danish hypercar marque Zenvo has upgraded its plant as it prepares for expansion.

MG Cyberster: Electric sports car concept promises 500-mile range

MG has unveiled a striking concept that hints at a rival to electric sports cars like the Tesla Roadster.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Polestar 2

Review update: 2021 Polestar 2 remixes Swedish performance for an EV reality

This Polestar offers up the driving experience of a traditional sport sedan—and the sensory experience of being in a Volvo—carried over to all-electric.

Report: Nissan planning small electric crossover below Ariya

The next new fully electric model from Nissan after the Ariya might be a smaller, Kicks-sized crossover.

Toyota Mirai, Lexus LS 500h to debut "partial hands-free" driver-assistance system

Teammate "Advanced Drive" appears to offer some of the functionality of Navigate on Autopilot, with a more conservative approach than Tesla.