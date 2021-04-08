Odyssey or Carnival? 911 GT3 tested, tougher emissions coming: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Kia Carnival vs. 2022 Honda Odyssey: Compare Minivans

Kia’s Sedona replacement outpoints Honda’s road-trip special by a few inches and a few thousand miles.

2021 Ford Explorer offers less expensive ST and Platinum variants

This summer, 2021 Ford Explorer buyers can get the ST's 400-hp twin-turbo V-6 for less in a new Explorer Enthusiast ST model.

2022 Lincoln Aviator SUV price cut to $52,090

The 2022 Lincoln Aviator gets a price cut that ranges between $105 and $1,080, though one model costs $5 more.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Porsche 911 GT3

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 tested at 186 mph for over 3,000 miles

Rigorous testing should ensure the new Porsche 911 GT3 is bulletproof, even at the track.

The mid-engine car is dying; long live mid-battery

The shift from gas to electric will kill the mid-engine car, but give rise to a new era of mid-battery performance.

2022 Hyundai Kona N confirmed with 276 hp, 8-speed DCT

The Kona is the basis of Hyundai N's first dedicated performance crossover arriving later in 2021.

From Green Car Reports:

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV

Tougher emissions rules coming by July, EPA chief confirms

The Biden EPA chief plans to restore stricter auto-emissions standards—and perhaps lay out targets for going all-electric.

Hummer EV SUV will gain 100 miles in 12 minutes, factor in charging on off-road routes

Keeping charging time short will be one of the core competencies for this off-road supertruck, as much as its performance.

Polestar aims to make the first climate-neutral car by 2030

The sustainability-focused EV brand is targeting more than just being CO2-neutral by 2030, and scoffing at carbon offsets.