Carnival and Pacifica compared, 2022 Mercedes CLS-Class previewed, Hummer EV precedes Silverado EV: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Kia Carnival vs. 2021 Chrysler Pacifica: Compare Minivans

When you come for the king, you better have fold-away seats and plug-in powertrains.

Chevy Silverado electric pickup truck planned with 400-mile range

Straight out of Hamtramck: GM's planning a battery-powered pickup for Chevy.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

Preview: 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class receives the mildest of updates

Mercedes-Benz has just updated the CLS-Class but the long-term fate of the nameplate remains uncertain.

2022 Chevrolet Camaro turbo-4 and V-6 lose 1LE package to focus on V-8

For 2022, Chevrolet Camaro buyers can no longer get the 1LE performance package for turbo-4 and V-6 models.

Preview: 2022 Jeep Compass revealed in Euro guise

Jeep's Compass has been updated with fresh styling and technology.

From Green Car Reports:

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV

Here’s what the Hummer EV tells us about the Chevy Silverado EV

Looking at the GMC Hummer EV, and how it's built, gives us a good idea of how the electric Silverado will get to 400 miles of range.

Report: Battery swapping might still boom, for taxis or ride-hailing

Battery swapping could still be a solution for fleets, although interoperability remains a concern that might keep it from ever catching on in a big way.

Mass-market VW EVs will have bidirectional charging starting in 2022

Over the long term, the automaker might help vehicle owners share their energy, managed by VW in what might be considered an energy provider of its own in some countries.