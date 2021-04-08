2022 Lincoln Aviator SUV price cut to $52,090

The 2022 Lincoln Aviator three-row SUV will get a price cut when it arrives in dealers this summer, a Lincoln spokesperson confirmed to The Car Connection on Wednesday. The price of the luxury SUV drops between $105 on base models to more than $1,000 on plug-in hybrid models from the 2021 Aviator.

Mechanically related to the Ford Explorer, the 2022 Lincoln Aviator comes with a 400-hp 3.0-liter twin-turbo V-6 with rear-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive. The Grand Touring plug-in hybrid comes standard with all-wheel drive and pairs a 13.6-kwh lithium-ion battery pack with the twin-turbo V-6 to make 494 hp. The range-topping Grand Touring has a 21-mile range but can get 23 mpg combined when the juice runs out.

The 2021 Lincoln Aviator ranked high compared to other luxury three-row SUVs with a TCC Rating of 7.3 out of 10, topping the 2021 Audi Q7 and 2021 BMW X5. It ties the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, but they all come up short of the 2021 Kia Telluride's 7.5 rating. (Read more about how we rate cars.) Still, the Aviator's number would be lowered for the plug-in hybrid; it's too expensive but the $1,185 price cut may help for 2022.

The 2022 Lincoln Aviator base model with rear-wheel drive costs $52,090 (including $1,095 destination), which is a reduction of $105 from 2021. With all-wheel drive it costs $54,590.

The Reserve with RWD costs $57,545 ($660 less), and the Reserve AWD costs $60,075 ($640 less).

Oddly, the popular Black Label model with standard AWD costs $79,965, which is $5 more expensive. Yup, an extra fiver.

The 2022 Aviator Grand Touring costs $68,980 ($1,185 less), while the Black Label Grand Touring tops out at $88,520 ($1,080 less).

A dealer guide spied by Car and Driver lists an additional appearance package for the base model and a new driver-assist package. Lincoln said it would disclose more details closer to when the 2022 Aviator arrives in dealers this summer, but it sounds like the only notable change is the price decrease.