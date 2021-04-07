Chevy Silverado electric pickup truck planned with 400-mile range

General Motors confirmed on Tuesday that the Chevrolet Silverado full-size pickup truck will get an all-electric version based on the Hummer EV pickup truck due by the end of this year.

An electric version of GM's bestselling vehicle would be built and sold concurrently with the gas- or diesel-powered Chevy Silverado for the foreseeable future. But the EV would shift from the body-on-frame design of the current Silverado to the platform of the new Hummer, which stacks battery packs below the vehicle floor between the axles on a frame that's more integrated with the body.

Those stackable modules represent GM's evolution of the electric platform used in the current Chevy Bolt EV. The third generation of this flexible EV platform will hold Ultium batteries with a capacity of up to 200 kwh that in the Hummer EV pickup translates to an estimated 350-mile range. GM targets a 400-mile range in the Silverado EV that will likely be stripped of the off-road components that bog down the Hummer EV's potential range.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV 2022 GMC Hummer EV 2022 GMC Hummer EV first prototype 2022 GMC Hummer EV

The Silverado EV will join the 2022 Hummer EV SUT (sport utility truck) and 2024 Hummer EV SUV on the production line of GM's Hamtramck, Michigan plant. Based just outside of Detroit, the plant has been named Factory Zero to reflect GM's commitment to eliminate tailpipe emissions from all of its light-duty passenger vehicles by 2035. Heavy-duty versions of the Silverado currently equipped with massive V-8s powered by gas or diesel are not part of that pledge.

GM didn't release any more details, but with an electric version of the Ford F-150 planned for next year, and the smaller Rivian R1T due later this year, as well as the forthcoming Tesla Cybertruck, the pressure is on to keep pace with the rollout of other electric trucks.