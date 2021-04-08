2022 Kia Carnival vs. 2022 Honda Odyssey: Compare Minivans

2022 Honda Odyssey

2022 Honda Odyssey

#3 in Vans and Minivans
6.5
Expert Rating

People's Vote

votesCast Your Vote!
Read full review »
2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

7.2
Expert Rating

People's Vote

votesCast Your Vote!
Read full review »
Martin Padgett Martin Padgett Editorial Director
April 8, 2021

Who’d have guessed minivans would lead the 2022 new-vehicle parade? With the 2022 Honda Odyssey already on sale—now joined by the Sedona-replacing 2022 Kia Carnival—the early jump on the new model year brings more features, great value, and strong safety for both.

Still, one outpoints the other on the TCC Rating scale. It’s not the one built in North America, either.

2022 Honda Odyssey

2022 Honda Odyssey

With a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10, the 2022 Carnival wins this heat, thanks to excellent scores in utility and features. The Odyssey? It’s exceedingly close, and we prefer its low driving position and quick steering, but it falls short with a tiny base touchscreen and a middling warranty. It’s a 6.5 out of 10. (Read more about how we rate cars.)

The Odyssey also is a runner-up in styling. Some Honda designs lack a cohesive look, and the Odyssey’s one of them. Some sculpted abs here, some rakish lines there, a floating-roof effect in back—it’s not the neatly plucked and trimmed SUV-alike that Kia offers up with the Carnival. It’s not as plush in maxed-out interior trim, either, though the Carnival’s SX Prestige version might be too nice for actual human children to occupy, with their sticky little hands and their appetite for destruction. (Shrink back in horror if you must while the parents still reading are nodding their heads in agreement.)

On a finer scale the Odyssey would take the honors for performance. Kia’s strapping 290-hp V-6 and its 8-speed automatic power it ahead in interstate passes while it absorbs pavement seams with aplomb, but the Odyssey’s steering and ride quality go next-level. It’s blessed with a lower driver seat but even better outward vision; its 10-speed automatic has more gears but an identical 22 mpg combined with the Carnival.

2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

2022 Kia Carnival

The minivan’s ultimate flex is flexibility, and both the 2022 Kia Carnival and 2022 Honda Odyssey can lay claim to limber limbs and double joints. Honda makes slightly better use of space in the Odyssey, with bins in the doors, consoles, side panels, seat backs, and under the floor. Its second-row seats can be removed like those in the Carnival, but neither operation’s a one-person job. Kia’s available airline-style lounge seats are a long-distance treat for medium-size adults, but we’d rather have the slide-and-tumble functionality of the Odyssey’s bench (or the Carnival’s available bench)—if we can’t have the fold-away seats of the Chrysler Pacifica.

Both the Carnival and the Odyssey have standard automatic emergency braking, but the Carnival also gets standard blind-spot monitors and active lane control, as well as options for a surround-view camera system and blind-spot cameras, neither of which appear on the Honda options list.

2022 Honda Odyssey

2022 Honda Odyssey

2022 Honda Odyssey

2022 Honda Odyssey

2022 Honda Odyssey

2022 Honda Odyssey

2022 Honda Odyssey

2022 Honda Odyssey

Honda outfits every Odyssey from the LX on up with power features, sliding side doors, and keyless entry, but the base 5.0-inch infotainment screen’s a letdown. The Carnival LX trumps it with power-sliding doors, wireless smartphone charging, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, not to mention a class-leading 5-year/60,000-mile warranty. Both minivans can be topped off with a power sunroof, heated front seats, and a power tailgate, but Kia leads again here with twin 12.3-inch digital displays, leather upholstery, 12-speaker Bose audio, and a twin-pane sunroof.

The 2022 Carnival’s clear win here comes mainly in styling and in features; the latter’s simple to upgrade, the other’s more challenging to overcome. We’d still rather drive the Odyssey, but we’d rather live with the Carnival.

Summary

6.5
Expert Rating
The 2022 Honda Odyssey retains its roominess and good standard safety feature, but its base model and limited powertrain pales to the competition.
7.2
Expert Rating
The 2022 Kia Carnival loads up on luxury, though it cedes Olympic-grade flexibility to other minivans.

Styling

5.0
Expert Rating
If smart is sexy, then the 2022 Odyssey is a swell looker.
Read More
7.0
Expert Rating
The handsome Carnival wears some SUV drag.
Read More

Performance

6.0
Expert Rating
Built for comfort, the 2022 Honda Odyssey gets the job done.
Read More
6.0
Expert Rating
The Carnival’s no joy ride, but it’s perfectly suited to the minivan task.
Read More

Comfort & Quality

9.0
Expert Rating
The 2022 Honda Odyssey offers the kind of roominess only a minivan can provide
Read More
9.0
Expert Rating
The Carnival’s a universal carry-all.
Read More

Safety

8.0
Expert Rating
Stellar crash-test ratings and standard safety tech help protect the 2022 Honda Odyssey.
Read More
No crash-test data is available for the Carnival.
Read More

Features

7.0
Expert Rating
Skip the tiny screen on the base LX for the EX model.
Read More
10
Expert Rating
The Carnival has something for everyone, in every seat.
Read More

Fuel Economy

4.0
Expert Rating
For efficiency, the 2022 Honda Odyssey can’t compete with hybrid rivals
Read More
4.0
Expert Rating
The Carnival’s tagged with so-so fuel economy.
Read More

MSRP

from $32,090
from $32,100

Invoice

from $30,581
from $30,978

Fuel Economy - Combined City and Highway

22
22

Engine

Regular Unleaded V-6, 3.5 L
Regular Unleaded V-6, 3.5 L

Drivetrain

Front Wheel Drive Read Full Specs
Front Wheel Drive Read Full Specs
Compare Free Dealer Price Quote
With competitive price quotes from multiple dealers, you will be prepared when you meet your local car dealer. Please tell us how to contact you so that dealers can compete for your business!
Search Dealers by ZIP Code
Update ZIP Code
2022 Honda Odyssey
2022 Kia Carnival
Looking for dealers in your area...
Powered By
*As configured. Excludes taxes, title, license and other customary fees, such as dealer documentation fees, tire and battery disposal fees and, where applicable, finance charges. By clicking on “Get Your Price Quote Now”, you agree to our Terms of Use (including the Supplemental Terms) and Privacy Policy. You further consent to being contacted at the number you provided by CarsDirect and certain participating automotive dealerships, which may include autodials, text messages, and/or pre-recorded calls; this consent is not a condition of purchase or service. Message and data rates may apply.
Tags:
2021
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2021
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

First drive: 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV looks different, feels Roguish First drive: 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV looks different, feels Roguish
2024 GMC Hummer electric SUV ranges from $79,995 to $110,595 2024 GMC Hummer electric SUV ranges from $79,995 to $110,595
2022 Toyota 86 follows path of Subaru BRZ with more power, new features 2022 Toyota 86 follows path of Subaru BRZ with more power, new features
Review update: 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line bristles with personality Review update: 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line bristles with personality
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.