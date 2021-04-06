2022 Mitsubishi Outlander tested, Mustang Mach 1 driven, 2022 Mercedes EQS previewed: What's New @ The Car Connection

First drive: 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV looks different, feels Roguish

The Mitsubishi Outlander returns for 2022 after a year off with bold styling and a platform shared with the Nissan Rogue.

2021 Nissan Murano upgrades to Top Safety Pick+

Mid-size crossover touches all the bases for some of Nissan's best safety scores.

2022 Toyota 86 follows path of Subaru BRZ with more power, new features

The 2022 Toyota 86 follows the updates from its twin, the Subaru BRZ, with more power, tweaked looks, a stronger structure, and improved technology.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

First drive review: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 turns something borrowed into something new

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is a fantastic mash-up of GT350 and Bullitt parts.

Next SL to replace Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Roadster

Get ready to say goodbye to Mercedes-Benz AMG's GT Roadster.

2022 Porsche Macan spy shots: 2nd major update to see EV join range

The current Macan will still be on sale when a redesigned electric version arrives in 2022.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS preview: Beyond Model S and S-Class, a luxury EV benchmark?

The EQS will likely one-up Tesla and Lucid with plush materials, aromatherapy, and ocean sounds; but will range, charging, and performance be what they need to be?

Nissan Ariya electric crossover is being tuned for each global market

The Ariya is due for an arrival in the U.S. later in 2021, with a choice of two battery packs and all-wheel drive in some versions.

Biden plan spends more on EV charging than on roads and bridges, and some say that's a problem

Although the plan might be a comprehensive plan for EV adoption, it's more than what it includes for infrastructure.