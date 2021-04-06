2021 Nissan Murano upgrades to Top Safety Pick+

New safety technology and better headlights earned the 2021 Nissan Murano a Top Safety Pick+ from the IIHS, the safety agency announced Tuesday.

To earn the automotive industry's highest safety honor, a vehicle must earn "Good" marks on all six crash tests and earn at least "Advanced" ratings on tests for automatic emergency braking. The 2021 Nissan Murano earned "Superior" ratings in avoiding collisions with both vehicles and pedestrians at 12 mph and in stopping before impact with vehicles and adult pedestrians in 25-mph tests. In four out of the five pedestrian tests at 25 mph, the Murano avoided both adult- and child-size dummies, but in one of the tests that simulates a child emerging from between two parked cars, the Murano slowed down substantially.

The Murano avoided hitting a dummy in tests at 25 and 37 mph that simulate an adult walking on the side of the road in the same direction as the vehicle. The emphasis on avoiding collisions with pedestrians has become more critical as pedestrian fatalities spike despite fewer miles driven during the pandemic, according to preliminary data that corroborates a trend from pre-pandemic times. Pedestrian deaths reached a 30-year high in 2019.

Additional safety improvements to the five-seat crossover SUV include standard LED reflector headlights that earned a top "Good" rating, thereby completing the sweep of requirements to earn a TSP+ award.

The Murano joins 55 other 2021 models to earn the distinction, which is a new high. Last year, 42 models earned a TSP+.

The 2021 Murano joins the 2021 Altima and 2021 Maxima sedans, and the 2021 Nissan Rogue compact crossover in the TSP+ echelon. Nearly every model from Volvo, Mazda, and Subaru earned the distinction.

The SUV also earned a top five-star safety rating from the NHTSA.