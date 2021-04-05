2022 Toyota 86 follows path of Subaru BRZ with more power, new features

The 2022 Toyota 86 sports coupe lives on another generation, Toyota announced on Monday. The affordable, rear-wheel-drive sports car follows in the same steps as the 2022 Subaru BRZ announced late last year with a larger engine, better tech, and modest exterior updates.

Launched for 2013, the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ developed out of a partnership that enabled the Japanese brands' respective motorsport arms to flex their performance chops on a budget. Though the 86's interior and exterior designs don't change much for the 2022 model, a new Subaru boxer engine boosts power but still lacks a turbocharger.

A 2.4-liter flat-4 replaces the outgoing 2.0-liter flat-4, increasing output from 205 hp and 156 lb-ft of torque in the old Toyota 86 to 232 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque in the 2022 model. The peak torque comes on much earlier at 3,700 rpm, according to Toyota, instead of 6,700 rpm before. Acceleration improves from a 0-62 mph time of 7.4 seconds down to 6.3 seconds.

2022 Toyota GR 86 and 2022 Subaru BRZ

The 86 is only offered in rear-wheel drive, and shoppers can choose between carryover transmissions, a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. The MacPherson strut front and double-wishbone rear suspensions remain the same. The body is about an inch longer and rides a bit lower, but the car is about 25 pounds heavier despite aluminum fenders and roof panels, and lightweight updates to the front seats and mufflers. The weight gain comes in part from efforts to improve torsional rigidity by 50% over the outgoing model, which should increase stability and improve handling.

The exterior gets a matrix grille and functional side air intakes that, along with the side sill spoilers, were adapted from Gazoo Racing GR motorsports parts.

Inside, the Toyota 86 features a 7.0-inch digital display in the instrument cluster, but Toyota didn't disclose if the touchscreen would grow from 7.0- to 8.0 inches as it does in the new BRZ. Models with an automatic transmission come with Subaru's EyeSight driver-assist technology that includes automatic emergency braking, though Toyota didn't specify which features would come in the 86.

Pricing is expected later in the year, closer to when the 2022 Toyota 86 goes on sale. We hope it will stay under $30,000 to compete with other affordable sports cars such as the Hyundai Veloster N and Mazda MX-5 Miata.