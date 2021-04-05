2022 Kia Carnival driven, AMG GLB35 tested, 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV unpacked: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Kia Carnival review

Sharing a platform with the K5 mid-size sedan and the Kia Sorento, the 2022 Kia Carnival replaces the Sedona minivan and aims for a slice of the crossover SUV pie. We give it a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10.

2024 GMC Hummer electric SUV ranges from $79,995 to $110,595

The electric Hummer SUV will touch down for the 2024 model year, with a stiff price tag and exceptional wheel articulation on the menu.

Honda and Acura recall nearly every model for a faulty fuel pump

A defective impeller in the fuel pump could cause the affected vehicles to lose power or stall, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLB35

First drive review: 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB35 barks like a big dog

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB35 straddles the line between hot hatch and small SUV with a youthful vibe and a muscular body.

Preview: 2022 Toyota 86 debuts with more power, same updates as 2022 Subaru BRZ

The 2022 Toyota 86 switches to a more powerful 2.4-liter flat-4 like its Subaru BRZ twin, and gets other updates from the BRZ.

A Kia Stinger convertible exists and it's wild

A Florida Kia dealership commissioned a Kia Stinger convertible conversion that's SEMA worthy.

From Green Car Reports:

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV: 300-mile electric off-road truck will cost $110,595 in Edition 1 form

Those who want to be first in line for the Hummer EV SUV will pay well over $100,000 for the off-road-capable electric truck.

California considers electric-car V2G charging tech for grid stability

The state's utility authority is taking a serious look at the feasibility of using EVs to feed power back to the grid at peak times.

Battery supplier SK Innovation won't be banned in the US after all

That assures a future for the Georgia plant due to supply battery cells for the Ford F-150 Electric and future U.S.-built versions of the Volkswagen ID.4.