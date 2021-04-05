2024 GMC Hummer electric SUV ranges from $79,995 to $110,595

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV updates the past and points to the future. What was once a militarized all-purpose vehicle brought to civilian roads in the '90s is now a fully-electric SUV capable of traveling on road or off it for more than 300 miles, GM announced Saturday.

Unlike the massive Hummer H2 of the early 2000s and its absurd 10 mpg, the electric GMC Hummer SUV burns no fuel and emits no tailpipe emissions. Based off the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Sport Utility Truck (SUT), the 2024 Hummer SUV uses big battery packs, up to three motors, and off-road capability that might exceed that of a Ford Bronco or Jeep Wrangler.

When on paved terra firma, it can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds using a Watts To Freedom launch mode, that GMC abbreviates to WTF. It's some cheeky winking at Ford's G.O.A.T. (Go Over Any Terrain) mode in the Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport.

The Hummer will cost at least $79,995, including destination, and the earliest and most powerful editions set to launch in the spring of 2023 will exceed the six-figure mark.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV

The Hummer SUV looks stubbier and squatter than the Hummer pickup truck, but still seats five. Instead of a bed, the rear gets a squared-off cargo area with small rear windows and a full-size spare mounted on the liftgate, like the original H2 or tamer H3. It rides on a 126.7-inch wheelbase, which is 8.9 inches shorter than the truck and improves on its departure and breakover angles for better off-roading. Four-wheel steering is standard on all but the base model and an available CrabWalk mode that can enable diagonal drive paths promises to be the star of Moab events. There's also an Extract mode that raises the body up to six inches to clear the toughest terrain without scraping the underbody that houses the stacked battery packs.

Sold in four trim levels, the 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV comes with a 13.4-inch touchscreen for infotainment and a 12.3-inch digital cluster. All models come with Super Cruise driver-assist system that enables extended hands-free driving on more than 200,000 miles of highways across the U.S.

The top of the lineup is the Edition 1 model that arrives in spring of 2023 and costs $105,595, including destination. It has a 20-module lithium-ion battery pack to power one motor for the front wheels and two motors in the rear for an 830-hp rating. GM hasn't quoted motor torque yet, instead opting for an inflated wheel-torque rating of 11,500 lb-ft. Once GM releases final specs, we expect motor torque to be massive, but well short of 11,500 lb-ft. Except for the base model, the battery can be charged at 800 volts that GMC estimates should recoup 100 miles of range in 20 minutes.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV

Edition 1 models will have side steps and 22-inch wheels. An Extreme Off-Road Package swaps in 18-inch wheels with 35-inch mud-terrain tires, and it adds underbody armor, rock sliders, and heavy-duty half shafts. An underbody camera system allows for 18 views to show everything that's going on under and around the vehicle. The extra equipment lowers the range to about 280 miles and adds $5,000 to the Edition 1 to peak at $110,595. It's also available on EV2 and EV3 models.

The 2024 GMC Hummer EV3X SUV costs $99,995, but GMC didn't specify what will be different about interior finishes. The propulsion system is the same as Edition 1. The EV2X costs $89,995 will have two motors and an output of 625 hp. The EV2 base model costs $79,995 and has a 16-module battery pack with two motors that deliver about 250 miles of range.

The base model won't go on sale until spring of 2024 and will be competing with the Rivian R1S electric SUV expected to cost about $70,000.