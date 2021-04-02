Honda and Acura recall nearly every model for a faulty fuel pump

Honda and its luxury brand Acura are recalling nearly every 2019 model and many 2020 models to replace a faulty fuel pump, the automakers announced this week.

A defective impeller in the fuel pump could cause the affected vehicles to lose power or stall, thereby increasing the risk of a crash. Honda reported no known crashes or injuries to the NHTSA.

The recall encompasses 628,124 vehicles across the 2018-2020 model year lineup in both the Acura and Honda brands. The only vehicles of those model years not affected were the low volume Acura NSX supercar and the limited-release Honda Clarity fuel-cell and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Owners can expect notification as early as late May, and dealers will replace the fuel pump free of charge. To check the status of your car, visit Acura's recall site or Honda's recall site or by calling 888-234-2138 during business hours.

Acura:

2019 ILX

2019-2020 MDX

2019-2020 MDX Hybrid

2019-2020 RDX

2019-2020 TLX

Honda:

2019-2020 Accord

2019 Accord Hybrid

2019 Civic Coupe and Si Coupe

2019-2020 Civic Hatchback

2019 Civic Sedan and Si Sedan

2019 Civic Type R

2018-2019 CR-V

2019 Fit

2019 HR-V

2019-2020 Insight

2019 Odyssey

2019 Passport

2019 Pilot

2019 Ridgeline