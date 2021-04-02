2022 Porsche 911 priced, Rolls-Royce Ghost driven, Mustang Mach-E selling: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Porsche 911 costs $2,000 more, starts at $102,550

The 2022 Porsche 911 now tops six figures in all versions, but it also gets an upgraded infotainment system.

Lincoln Aviator joins millions of other vehicles recalled for faulty rearview camera

Lincoln's screens can go blank, which makes the Feds see red.

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost

Review update: 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost summons a sense of occasion

Driving the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost shows the benefits of true luxury.

2021 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography Ultimate borders on ultra luxury

Land Rover's SVO team is giving the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce some competition with its latest Range Rover effort.

Kevin Hart paid $825,000 for this 1959 Chevrolet Corvette convertible restomod

Comedian Kevin Hart added to his modernized classic car collection with the restomod 1959 Chevrolet Corvette that he bought at a Barrett-Jackson auction.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E moving quickly off dealer lots, sales on pace with early estimates

The Mach-E electric SUV isn't yet selling at a rate close to the Tesla Model Y, but Ford is selling all it builds very quickly.

Mercedes ups its range number for EQS—and it might top Model S

The German automaker could beat the base Model S in EPA-rated range; on Wednesday it revealed a higher WLTP range of 478 miles.

Could free-piston range extenders broaden the electric-truck horizon?

A new kind of engine design doesn't produce any torque—and it might be the best fit for electric-truck range extenders.