2022 Porsche 911 costs $2,000 more, starts at $102,550

One icon, 15 variants, and a price that no longer hovers below six figures.

The 2022 Porsche 911 comes with an upgraded infotainment system and a $2,000 price increase over the 2021 model to start at $101,200, excluding mandatory destination charges of $1,350.

That six-figure starting price is a psychological construct, but if deluding yourself into thinking you can get the best sports coupe money can buy for under $100,000 actually got you into a test drive, then you might need to test the used 911 market.

Porsche upgraded the infotainment system on the 2022 911 to include a new 10.9-inch touchscreen interface that the company calls both simplified and flexible in its personalization. It comes with wireless Apple CarPlay, and for the first time, the 911 gets Android Auto compatibility.

Porsche also extended its connected services from one year to three years before reverting to a subscription model. Those services include natural voice commands activated by "Hey Porsche," online map updates, and navigation with real-time traffic info. Satellite radio also gets a three-month trial.

The current 992-generation 911 that launched for 2020 gets a few more options, such as remote park assist that can be controlled with a smartphone as long as the 911 has an automatic transmission. The park-assist feature will be bundled with a surround-view camera system and active lane control, but Porsche didn't disclose a price for the optional bundle.

The biggest news for 911 enthusiasts is the arrival of the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 track star. Its 4.0-liter flat-6 generates 502 hp and 346 lb-ft of torque and revs to 9,000 rpm, and shoppers can choose between a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The GT3 features more aerodynamics elements and vehicle lightweighting and a 0-60 mph time of 3.2 seconds with the automatic. It costs $162,350 with destination.

Of course, that's not the most expensive or the quickest 2022 Porsche 911. Here's the price breakdown including destination:

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera - $102,550

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet - $115,350

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 - $109,850

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Cabriolet - $122,650

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera S - $118,450

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet - $131,250

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S - $125,750

2022 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet - $138,550

2022 Porsche 911 Targa 4 - $122,650

2022 Porsche 911 Targa 4S - $138,550

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 - $162,450

2022 Porsche 911 Turbo - $175,650

2022 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet - $188,450

2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S - $208,350

2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet - $221,150

The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 goes on sale this fall, but can be ordered now.