Lincoln Aviator joins millions of other vehicles recalled for faulty rearview camera

The 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator is being recalled for a rearview camera that can not display an image when the SUV is in reverse, Ford announced Friday.

The intermittent loss of a video feed to the display screen when the vehicle is in reverse violates Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, though Ford said it was unaware of any crashes or injuries caused by the issue. The rearview camera projection provides a fourth eye for drivers in addition to the side mirrors and rearview mirror. Without the projection, drivers might hit something behind the vehicle.

The recall affects 34,975 vehicles in the U.S., and another 3,422 Aviators in other parts of North America. The affected vehicles were built from Oct. 19, 2018 to Dec. 7, 2020 at Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant.

The Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator three-row SUVs redesigned for the 2020 model year had been plagued with problems during the initial rollout, including eight recalls for the Aviator and 11 for the Explorer. Ford seems to have fixed many of the mostly minor problems for the 2021 models, which have no open recalls listed prior to this, according to the NHTSA.

The rearview camera issue is not unique to Lincoln or Ford. In October of last year, Ford recalled more than 700,000 new 2020 vehicles across most of its lineup for a rearview camera projecting a blank or distorted image in reverse.

In April of last year, Stellantis, the automaker formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, recalled more than 318,000 vehicles across its Ram, Jeep, Dodge, and Chrysler brands; Honda, BMW, Toyota issued similar recalls, and Nissan in Sept. 2019 had to recall 1.2 million vehicles for potentially showing a blank screen when the affected cars are in reverse.

The total number of vehicles recalled for rearview camera projection issues since 2019 totals nearly 3 million units from more than a dozen makes.

Lincoln Aviator owners can expect notification as early as May 19, and dealers will update the software free of charge. The recall number is 21C09, and owners can check the status of their vehicles at Lincoln's recall site or by calling 1-800-521-4140.