How to check child safety seats, Santa Cruz teased, Lucid Air focuses on quality: What's New @ The Car Connection

Yes, car seats expire and here's why

Like bike helmets and old milk car seats have an expiration date and it's important to take it seriously.

2022 Kia EV6 preview

The 2022 Kia EV6 is a battery electric crossover SUV that seats five and has a 300-mile estimated range.

From Motor Authority:

Teaser for 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz debuting on April 15, 2021

US-built 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck teased ahead of Apr. 15 debut

Rumors have swirled for years that Hyundai may build a pickup, and now it's finally happening.

2022 Hyundai Elantra N spy shots: Turning up the performance dial in compact arena

Hyundai is developing an Elantra N sport sedan that could pack as much as 275 hp.

2023 Ferrari Purosangue spy shots: Get ready for a Ferrari SUV

Ferrari's four-door, four-seat Purosangue crossover SUV has been spotted testing.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Lucid Air

Lucid Air to focus on quality, unlike certain other electric sedans

Lucid won't have Tesla buyers' early adopter forgiveness, and it aims to deliver "the world's first true luxury vehicle."

Electric car rebates, charging stations: What’s in $2 trillion Biden infrastructure plan?

The Biden administration's American Jobs Plan closely connects EVs, R&D, and American-made goods to infrastructure.

Hyundai's E-pit fast-charging template looks like a gas station

The concept shown by Hyundai for its South Korean fast-charging network looks quite different than what we've come to accept as the norm in the U.S.