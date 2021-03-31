Volvo sweeps safety awards, 2022 Porsche 911 debuts, Genesis X Concept shown: What's New @ The Car Connection

Volvo earns highest safety marks with sweep of Top Safety Pick+ awards

How Swede it is: Automaker posts TSP+ for every 2021 vehicle tested.

Review update: 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line bristles with personality

The redesigned Sorento three-row crossover SUV stands out in a bland class, and offers a range of powertrains choices.

2022 Honda Odyssey review

The 2022 Honda Odyssey minivan excels at comfort and safety, but the lone V-6 offering and limited base model cap limit its TCC Rating of 6.5 out of 10.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Porsche 911 GT3

Preview: 2022 Porsche 911 receives tech updates, GT3 track special

The 922-generation Porsche 911 enters the 2022 model year with some handy tech updates and a new variant.

Mercedes-Benz AMG E Performance sub-brand to electrify twin-turbo V-8 and turbo-4 models

A Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe and a likely replacement for the AMG C63 will highlight a shift toward hybrid performance cars at Mercedes before electric performance cars arrive.

2021 Nissan Patrol Nismo is forbidden fruit we want to try

Nissan has a Nismo-tuned Patrol and with any luck we'll see the Armada receive the same treatment.

From Green Car Reports:

Genesis X concept - March 2021

Genesis X Concept: Is this the production-bound electric luxury coupe?

Genesis' third consecutive battery-electric coupe concept is short on details, but may have the best chance of actually making it to production.

BMW CEO says dedicated EVs "all look alike," won't have such a platform until 2025

The automaker isn't yet sold on the dedicated EV platform that other automakers see as part of their mass-market future.

Canoo EV startup moves away from subscription plan, Hyundai partnership

Canoo is reportedly ending a partnership with Hyundai, and will instead focus on making and selling its own vehicles to commercial fleets.