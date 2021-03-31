Review update: 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line bristles with personality

It doesn’t take much to look expressive or exciting in a class that’s comparable to wheat bread. Compared to bland bread like the Nissan Murano, Honda Passport, and Ford Edge, the 2021 Kia Sorento stands out in the bread box.

The redesigned 2021 Kia Sorento has a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10 that bests the aforementioned competition handily, with a sharp design, variety of powertrains, and easy-to-access third row. But its upper trim models lack certain expected features, it’s loud inside, and there are lots of cheap, hard plastics.

I spent a week hauling the kids around town, putting kids’ bikes in the rear cargo area, and picking up groceries to see where the 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD hits and misses in family life.

2021 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD

Hit: It stands out

The Honda Passport, Nissan Murano and Ford Edge are, in a word, boring. The Sorento isn't; the three-row crossover SUV has a European Jeep Grand Cherokee vibes thanks to a similar shape and greenhouse with European flair to its headlights while the interior has some nice detailing such as intricate air vents and a knurled radio volume knob.

2021 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD

Miss: But there are awkward bits

Where the competition may be bland and boring, they certainly never make you squint and go, “Huh.” The Sorento has such a problem. The split LED taillights look a bit off, as if they are leftovers from some prototype with a strip of body color between the lights on the body and the tailgate. Simply weird. Then there’s the design flourish by the C-pillar that The Car Connection’s editorial director Marty Padgett dubbed “the door tooth.” Why does this exist?

2021 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD

Hit: Powertrain choices

Spec a Honda Passport or Nissan Murano and you’ll be getting a V-6. Admittedly, both have smooth, powerful, somewhat efficient V-6 engines, but that’s the only option. The Sorento offers a bevy of powertrains ranging from an inline-4 to a plug-in hybrid. My tester’s 2.5-liter turbo-4 produced a V-6-like 281 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This combination provided plenty of power and the DCT was mostly well behaved aside from a hiccup or two going into reverse while parked or crawling forward at carpool. A V-6 was missed because I’m old, cranky, and I like the way naturally aspirated engines build power.

2021 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD

Miss: Loud and cheap

The large three-row Telluride signaled a new era at Kia with its luxury-like interior. Did the automaker spend the entire budget on that new family hauler because a bad trend is emerging with Kia products that have come after the Telluride: They are loud inside. On the highway I had to ask my 5-year old to speak up from the back seat on a near daily basis. This is the same issue I experienced in the K5 sedan and small Seltos crossover SUV. Hard plastics line the cabin and shiny piano black plastic scratches easily. The arm rest on the front doors is softly padded, but the padding thins to hard plastic under the elbow.

2021 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD

Hit: Easy access to third row

Despite the number of vehicles on sale today with third rows, it seems most manufacturers don’t spend enough time thinking about how easy it is to access this extra seating. Kia did. The second-row seat folds and slides in one action at the push of a button mounted on the top of the second-row seat back. This makes it especially easy for those in the third row to fold and slide the second row. For those outside the Sorento who might not see this button there’s also a handle on the base of the second row to perform the fold and slide action. Choices are good! Unfortunately the second-row seats don’t slide back to their previous positions, though most don’t.

2021 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD

Miss: It costs what?

We live in an era of $40,000 Nissan Rogues, $50,000 Toyota RAV4s, and $44,285 Kia Sorentos. My tester had most of what one expects in a vehicle at this price, including a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED lighting, and heated and cooled front seats. But it notably lacked a head-up display (which can be had in both a Rogue and RAV4) and memory seating for even the driver seat. Those two omissions seem odd given the price of the well-equipped X-Line.

The 2021 Sorento makes a lot of sense and is quite appealing in a segment filled with bland alternatives. With a stylish design, bevy of powertrain options, and family-friendly interior features, the Sorento’s a solid contender for a family of four and certainly has more personality than a Honda Passport.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

2020 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD

Base price: $26,745

Price as tested: $44,285

EPA fuel economy: 21/28/24 mpg

The hits: Sharp looks, loaded with tech, easy access to third row, powertrain options

The misses: Lacks certain features, small third row, gets expensive, cheap plastics, loud