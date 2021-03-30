Subaru debuts Outback Wilderness, 2022 Genesis GV70 previewed, Lexus previews EV future: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness takes the campground with it

The new Wilderness version of the 2022 Subaru Outback SUV adds more ground clearance and other off-road enhancements.

Volkswagen of America changing name to "Voltswagen"

VW is rebranding itself around its shift to electric vehicles—but for now, only in America.

2021 Mazda CX-30 review

The CX-30 offers better than average performance, a refined cabin, and cohesive styling but doesn't wow on features for the money. It earns a 6.0 overall rating.

From Motor Authority:

2022 Genesis GV70

Preview: 2022 Genesis GV70 looks to add sporty flair to GV80’s looks and luxury

The 2022 GV70 is set to arrive this summer with the good looks and interior luxury of the GV80 but in a smaller, sportier package.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX with VIN 001 sells for $410,000 at Barrett-Jackson auction

If you were hoping to get your hands on the first 2021 Ram 1500 TRX off the line, you're too late.

Preview: 2022 Kia EV6 is Korean brand's first dedicated EV, and it's seriously quick

Kia's twin to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is positioned as a performance vehicle with up 577 hp on tap.

From Green Car Reports:

Lexus LF-Z Electrified concept

Lexus LF-Z Electrified concept: Sleek crossover previews future EVs from Toyota luxury brand

By 2025, Lexus will introduce 20 new vehicles encompassing hybrids, plug-in hybrids, battery-electric vehicles, and "other electric vehicles" globally.

2022 Kia EV6: With Tesla Model Y-beating acceleration and charging, the Stinger of EVs

The EV6 could be the closest rival yet to the Tesla Model Y, with a 0-60 mph time of less than 3.5 seconds and 18-minute fast-charging.

Short-loop electric bus serves as a proving ground for dynamic wireless charging

A bus that uses both static and dynamic wireless charging could be the template for reducing battery size and charging demands for smaller routes.