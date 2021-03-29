2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid tested, auction bids heating up, 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV driven: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid hits the family vehicle sweet spot

The Pacifica Hybrid doesn’t have Stow ‘n Go seats or AWD, but it can go up to 32 miles without using any gasoline.

Audi expands recall to cover all 2015-2020 A3 sedans and cabriolets

Audi is recalling all 2015-2020 model year A3 models due to a faulty passenger detection system that can prevent the passenger airbag from working.

2021 Cadillac Escalade, Chevy Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon recalled for seat belt issue

Some of GM's biggest SUVs are in need of a seatbelt fix.

From Motor Authority:

1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake (chassis no. CSX3015) once owned by Carroll Shelby

Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake, GMC Hummer EV sell for millions at Barrett-Jackson auction

Barrett-Jackson's latest auction saw a handful of vehicles receive 7-figure bids.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS spy shots: Electric sedan sheds camo ahead of Apr. 15 reveal

Mercedes-Benz's Tesla Model S rival is almost ready for its world debut.

Firestone creates white glove service for vehicle maintenance

Firestone is making it simple to have your tires worked on with a new mobile service.

From Green Car Reports:

2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV

First drive review: 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is a better Bolt

The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV is an improvement over the Bolt EV, with more passenger room and technology while only taking a minor hit in range.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS preview: Beyond Model S and S-Class, a new luxury EV benchmark?

The EQS will likely one-up Tesla and Lucid with plush materials, aromatherapy, and ocean sounds; but will range, charging, and performance be what they need to be?

Electrify America is helping Jeep set up a charging network at off-road trailheads

The first of these off-road-focused Level 2 charging stations will open in California and Utah this year, to support the rollout of the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid.